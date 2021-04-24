VN news ticker: Julian Alaphilippe and his admiration of Alejandro Valverde, Simon Yates heads to Giro with maximum mojo

Liège-Bastogne-Liège: Julian Alaphilippe on the threat of Primož Roglič and his admiration of Alejandro Valverde

Julian Alaphilippe will be hoping dreams do come true this weekend.

Hot off the back of victory at La Flèche Wallonne this week, the world champ heads to Liège-Bastogne-Liège for the centerpiece of his spring schedule. After placing fifth following his disaster denouement at Liège last fall, Alaphilippe carries momentum and mojo into Sunday’s monument.

“Liège has been my main goal of the spring since the start of the season,” Alaphilippe said Friday. “I’ve been dreaming for a while to win it one day. I’m glad I already have a nice victory in my pocket, but we are not there yet. I am very motivated to get the most out of it.”

Last year, Alaphilippe saw his Liège sprint usurped by Primož Roglič, and had to chase down the Slovenian in the final surge to the top of the Mur de Huy at Flèche on Wednesday. Alaphilippe said Roglič will be the main man to watch at Liège tomorrow.

“Roglic will of course be one of the biggest competitors,” Alaphilippe said on a media call. “He was very strong on the Mur and already made a big impression this season. He will be hard to beat.”

Alejandro Valverde placed third at Flèche and goes into this weekend’s monument with his best form in years. Alaphilippe spoke of his admiration of the four-time Liège winner, who turns 41 on Sunday.

“I will also keep an eye on Valverde. We have always had a good relationship and I have a lot of respect for his greatness. career and what he still does at this age,” he said.

“It warmed my heart when he came to congratulate me on Wednesday [after Flèche]. We always had a lot of respect for each other, whether it was in my early years or when I finished on the podium of Flèche Wallonne behind him. He is an example. Being as efficient at that age – it inspires respect.”

Simon Yates, Team BikeExchange ‘tick a lot of boxes’ at Tour of the Alps

Simon Yates had called this week’s Tour of the Alps the ‘dress rehearsal” ahead of his season goal of the Giro d’Italia. After a dominant week in the Alps, Yates and his team are ready for the big show.

Team BikeExchange took its Giro A-listers to this week’s five-stage race and proved suitably impressive, with Yates taking a solo stage win and easing to the top of the final GC.

“In the end it was a very successful week for the team,” said sport director Matt White after seeing Yates secure the overall Friday.

“We came here with the primary goal to go through the process to get ready as a team for our major goal of the Giro d’Italia next month and I think we ticked a lot of boxes,” White said. Obviously winning the race was the objective but also to bring this group of riders together and it worked very well. It gives us great confidence going into the Giro and we have some fresh faces and old hands coming in.”

Yates has made winning the Giro d’Italia the center of his season this year. After a series of near-misses and misfortune in the past three years has seen the 28-year-old come away from Italy without a pink jersey in his suitcase, the 28-year-old now plans to hunker down ahead of the Grande Partenza in two weeks’ time.

“I feel good, now we just need to look after ourselves, try not to get sick, try not to get injured and try to arrive to the Giro d’Italia in the best possible shape,” he said.