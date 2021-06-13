VN news ticker: Juan Ayuso wins ‘Baby Giro’ ahead of joining UAE Emirates; UCI issues statement after Jan-Willem van Schip DQ

Juan Ayuso wins ‘Baby Giro’ ahead of joining UAE Emirates

Juan Ayuso (Colpack Ballan) punched his ticket to the big time with a commanding GC win at the Giro Ciclisto d’Italia on Saturday.

The Spanish rider safely completed the final stage of the so-called “Baby Giro” to secure his overall victory. He won three stages including the “queen stage” along the way to his 2:55 GC win.

Ayuso won the prestigious U23 race at just 18 years old, becoming the youngest “Baby Giro” champion in history. He now joins a stellar list of recent winners including Tom Pidcock, Aleksandr Vlasov and Joe Dombrowski.

Tobias Halland Johannessen (Uno-X Development Team) and Henri Vandenabeele (DSM Development team) went two-three on the podium.

Ayuso has long been earmarked as “the next big thing” in Spanish cycling and was handed a landmark five-year deal with UAE Emirates last year.

The WorldTour Emirati squad agreed for Ayuso to spend six months finding his feet at U23 level with his Italian Colpack Ballan team through the start of this season before formally joining up with the likes of Tadej Pogačar and Brandon McNulty from August 1.

🤩 PIC OF THE DAY 🤩#girogiovani2021 pic.twitter.com/zbBEd5aIk9 — Giro d'Italia Giovani Under 23 (@giroditaliau23) June 12, 2021

UCI issues statement after Jan-Willem van Schip disqualification

The UCI has issued a statement addressing the controversial ejection of Jan-Willem van Schip from the Baloise Tour on Friday night.

The Dutch rider was booted from the Belgian Tour by the UCI after using his “ABB” extra-aero handlebars in stage 3 on Friday. Van Schip’s BEAT Cycling team stated that the “ABB” bars had been cleared by a UCI official before van Schip rolled out for that day’s race.

The UCI suggested in Saturday’s statement that the disqualification was as much due to van Schip’s elbow position as the use of the bars themselves.

“Mr van Schip was disqualified for violating article 2.2.025 of the UCI regulations, which specifies “… using the forearms as a point of support on the handlebar is prohibited except in time trials”. The position adopted by the rider on his handlebars did not conform to this regulation, which aims to protect rider safety.

“The UCI clarifies that the handlebar in question that led to the disqualification of Mr van Schip had been presented by its manufacturers to the UCI equipment commission earlier in the season. The manufacturers were informed that the handlebar in its current design contradicted the UCI Regulations, and the commission prohibited the use of the handlebar in UCI sanctioned events until further assessments had been conducted.”

😍 Aero. Breakaway. Bar. We gaan historie schrijven. pic.twitter.com/wdHldyBnEV — BEAT Cycling (@beatcyclingclub) June 11, 2021

The governing body also refuted BEAT Cycling’s statement that the team had consulted them ahead of using the “ABB” bar for Friday’s stage in Belgium.

“Finally, the UCI specifies that since the decision of the UCI technical commission, the UCI was never contacted by BEAT Cycling regarding this handlebar until stage 3 of the Belgian race,” read the statement.