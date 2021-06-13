Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In
Outside TV
Watch Live
Podcasts
The Outside Podcast
Maps
Get the Free Gaia GPS App
Events
Find Your Event
Outside+
See Membership Programs
Shop
Discover Outdoor Products

Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry
News

VN news ticker: Juan Ayuso wins ‘Baby Giro’ ahead of joining UAE Emirates; UCI issues statement after Jan-Willem van Schip DQ

Here's the news making headlines for Sunday, June 13.

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Juan Ayuso wins ‘Baby Giro’ ahead of joining UAE Emirates

Juan Ayuso (Colpack Ballan) punched his ticket to the big time with a commanding GC win at the Giro Ciclisto d’Italia on Saturday.

The Spanish rider safely completed the final stage of the so-called “Baby Giro” to secure his overall victory. He won three stages including the “queen stage” along the way to his 2:55 GC win.

Ayuso won the prestigious U23 race at just 18 years old, becoming the youngest “Baby Giro” champion in history. He now joins a stellar list of recent winners including Tom Pidcock, Aleksandr Vlasov and Joe Dombrowski.

Tobias Halland Johannessen (Uno-X Development Team) and Henri Vandenabeele (DSM Development team) went two-three on the podium.

Ayuso has long been earmarked as “the next big thing” in Spanish cycling and was handed a landmark five-year deal with UAE Emirates last year.

Also read: Juan Ayuso set to spark Spanish hopes

The WorldTour Emirati squad agreed for Ayuso to spend six months finding his feet at U23 level with his Italian Colpack Ballan team through the start of this season before formally joining up with the likes of Tadej Pogačar and Brandon McNulty from August 1.

UCI issues statement after Jan-Willem van Schip disqualification

The UCI has issued a statement addressing the controversial ejection of Jan-Willem van Schip from the Baloise Tour on Friday night.

The Dutch rider was booted from the Belgian Tour by the UCI after using his “ABB” extra-aero handlebars in stage 3 on Friday. Van Schip’s BEAT Cycling team stated that the “ABB” bars had been cleared by a UCI official before van Schip rolled out for that day’s race.

The UCI suggested in Saturday’s statement that the disqualification was as much due to van Schip’s elbow position as the use of the bars themselves.

“Mr van Schip was disqualified for violating article 2.2.025 of the UCI regulations, which specifies “… using the forearms as a point of support on the handlebar is prohibited except in time trials”. The position adopted by the rider on his handlebars did not conform to this regulation, which aims to protect rider safety.

“The UCI clarifies that the handlebar in question that led to the disqualification of Mr van Schip had been presented by its manufacturers to the UCI equipment commission earlier in the season. The manufacturers were informed that the handlebar in its current design contradicted the UCI Regulations, and the commission prohibited the use of the handlebar in UCI sanctioned events until further assessments had been conducted.”

The governing body also refuted BEAT Cycling’s statement that the team had consulted them ahead of using the “ABB” bar for Friday’s stage in Belgium.

“Finally, the UCI specifies that since the decision of the UCI technical commission, the UCI was never contacted by BEAT Cycling regarding this handlebar until stage 3 of the Belgian race,” read the statement.

 

Stay On Topic