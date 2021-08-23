VN news ticker: Joss Lowden signs for Uno-X, Johan Jacobs has collapsed lung, broken bones after Vuelta a España crash

Joss Lowden signs for Uno-X

Joss Lowden is the next name announced for the nascent Uno-X women’s team, which will start racing next year. The Norwegian squad has signed up nine riders for 2022, including Hannah Barnes and Hannah Ludwig.

The 33-year-old Lowden only turned pro in 2018, but she has made a quick progression and won the Tour de Feminin earlier this year. Currently racing with Drops-Le Col s/b Tempur, she will attempt to break the hour record next month after beating the current best distance in a training ride in the spring.

“When I heard that Uno-X were making a women’s team for 2022 I thought it was a great project and would be a really positive thing for women’s racing. Their vision is clear with huge amounts of energy, so I am very excited to be part of this progressive new team,” Lowden said.

“Joss has had a very strong 2021. She is constantly progressing and the age of 33 is of no limitation to her future development. She will play a very important role in completing the balance of the team,” team boss Jens Haugland.

Im delighted to be part of the new Uno-X women’s team for 2022-23. I look forward to taking my professional career on the bike to the next level with @UnoXteam 🇳🇴#development https://t.co/sme7eJCMgd — Joss Lowden (@JossyLowden) August 23, 2021

Johan Jacobs left with collapsed lung, broken bones after Vuelta a España crash

Movistar suffered yet another blow to their Vuelta a España line-up after Johan Jacobs was forced to abandon the race following a crash on stage 9. The Swiss rider hit a guardrail in the incident and sustained a broken shoulder blade and rib, and a collapsed lung.

Jacobs is the second rider to leave the race from the Movistar team in recent days after Alejandro Valverde abandoned following a high-speed crash on stage 7. Valverde broke his collarbone after hitting the deck hard when his bike hit a small hole in the road and slid out.

“We’re keeping our team-mate, Johan Jacobs, in our minds as he had to stay overnight in an Almería hospital following his crash on La Vuelta stage 9. The Swiss youngster sustained fractures to his right shoulder blade and one of his ribs, as well as a pneumothorax. Get well soon,” the team wrote on social media.

Despite the misfortunes, Movistar is still placed well on the overall classification with Enric Mas in second overall at 28 seconds back, and Miguel Ángel López in third at 1:21.

We're keeping our team-mate @johanjacbs in our minds as he had to stay overnight in an Almería hospital following his crash on @lavuelta stage 9. The Swiss youngster sustained fractures to his right shoulder blade and one of his ribs, as well as a pneumothorax. Get well soon 😟 pic.twitter.com/bwbT8fEyRH — Movistar Team (@Movistar_Team) August 23, 2021

Ethan Hayter wins Tour of Norway, Matt Walls takes final stage

It was a good weekend for the Hayter-Walls house-share with the two housemates claiming the GC and stage win on the final day of the Tour of Norway.

After winning the opening two stages, Ethan Hayter (Ineos Grenadiers) wrapped up a solid week of racing to secure the overall victory by 15 seconds over the Dutchman Ide Schelling. Meanwhile, Matt Walls (Bora-Hansgrohe) claimed the stage win in Stavanger in a sprint finish ahead of Mads Pedersen.

Both Hayter and Walls competed together in the Madison event at the Tokyo Olympics, where they won silver. Walls also took gold in the omnium event, while Hayter was part of the team pursuit squad that finished fourth.

“This is my first GC win, and it definitely wasn’t an easy one,” Hayter said. “The first two days I got an advantage and then defending it on stage three was the hardest day of all of them. It’s not been an easy race. I really enjoyed this race. The weather has been amazing, the views have been amazing, and the race has been great.”

And there it is. @ethan_hayter 𝘄𝗶𝗻𝘀 the Tour of Norway 🇳🇴👏 One of the biggest results of his young career after an incredible team performance. What a week 🔥 pic.twitter.com/84ySkvPTjU — INEOS Grenadiers (@INEOSGrenadiers) August 22, 2021

Bethany Shriever and Niek Kimmann claim BMX worlds wins

Britain’s Bethany Shriever and the Netherland’s Niek Kimmann carried their Tokyo form to Arnhem this weekend. The two Olympic gold medalists took comfortable wins at the BMX world championships to add a rainbow jersey to their collections.

Kimmann was still suffering from a knee injury he picked up during training at the Tokyo Olympics when he collided with an official crossing the course, but still had the power to defeat 2018 world champion, Sylvain André.

Meanwhile, Shriever had to negotiate an early crash, which caught up U.S. rider Alise Willoughby, before she stormed away to victory by more than a second over Judy Baauw of the Netherlands.