VN news ticker: Jonas Vingegaard takes stage 2 of Coppi e Bartali

Jonas Vingegaard takes stage 2 of Coppi e Bartali

Stage 2 of the 2021 Coppi e Bartali was won by Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) ahead of Ivan Sosa (Ineos Grenadiers), and Nick Schultz (Team BikeExchange).

Vingegaard now leads the GC with Sosa in second.

The second stage, a 164-kilometer route, ​took the peloton over the 6.5 percent 3.1km category 1 climb of the Sogliano Al Rubicone five times.

Mark Cavendish was in the leader’s jersey after stage 1 at the 36th Settimana Internazionale Coppi e Bartali, in which he nearly missed the win.

Cav took a close second-place at Coppi e Bartali on stage 1, Tuesday, just centimeters away from his first victory in more than three years.