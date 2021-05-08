VN news ticker: João Almeida to leave Deceuninck-Quick-Step at end of season

João Almeida to leave Deceuninck-Quick-Step at end of season

After much speculation, it has been confirmed that Portuguese talent João Almeida will be riding in new colors in 2022.

Writing in his column for Het Nieuwsblad on Saturday, Deceuninck-Quick-Step boss Patrick Lefevere confirmed that the 22-year-old’s contract would not be renewed at the close of the year. The news confirms weeks of rumors over Almeida’s future, who has been linked with UAE-Emirates, Bora-Hansgrohe and Movistar.

Almeida rolls out for the first stage of the Giro d’Italia on Saturday, captaining his team alongside returning star Remco Evenepoel.

Lefevere insisted that Almeida’s departure would not impact race strategy.

“It does not determine the tactical choices we make in this Giro. The legs will decide. I completely do not care if I win the Giro with a Belgian or a Portuguese,” he wrote.

“Anyone who knows me knows that the team jersey is more important to me than nationality. João is the leader, Remco has a free role. Later, if Remco is the stronger of the two and Almeida doesn’t do what we expect him to do, his bike will go in the truck and he will quit the race. And it will be exactly the same thing in the opposite case. “