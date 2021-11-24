VN news ticker: Jasper De Buyst stays with Lotto-Soudal, Georgia Williams extends with BikeExchange

Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.

Lotto-Soudal keeps Jasper De Buyst in-house through 2024

Jasper De Buyst will stay with Lotto-Soudal until the end of 2024. The Belgian has emerged as a crucial part in the sprint train as a lead-out rider for Caleb Ewan and has won such races as Binche-Chimay-Binche and a stage of the Tour of Denmark and Tour de Wallonie.

“This contract extension is a sign of mutual trust and respect and of course I am very happy with that,” De Buyst said in a press release. “At the end of this new contract, I will have been riding at the team for 10 seasons, which is rather an exception in cycling. I think this says a lot about our nice collaboration during the past seven years. Lotto Soudal has become a real home and even though I am still 28, it feels like I am already part of the most experienced riders within the team.”

Lotto Soudal’s General Manager John Lelangue said Du Buyst is a key member of the team’s larger goals.

“Like in 2019, we extend Jasper his contract for the same length of time as Caleb Ewan’s. Jasper has been part of Lotto Soudal for seven years now and it was a priority to keep him on board,” he said. “As one of the main guys in Caleb’s sprint train, Jasper has contributed to many victories and I am sure there are many more to follow in the coming years. In addition, we have signed some reinforcements for the sprint train with the likes of Jarrad Drizners, Michael Schwarzmann, and Rüdiger Selig. We’ve done this to give riders like Jasper De Buyst a bit more freedom and a chance to pursue their own results as well.”

Georgia Williams extends with Team BikeExchange

Team BikeExchange continues its spree of contract extensions by retaining Georgia Williams for the 2022 season. Williams, who turned professional with the Italian BePink team back in 2013, has been with the team for five seasons.

She is the reigning New Zealand time trial and road race national champion after doing the double earlier this year.

“I’m just as excited for this next season with the team as I was in my first, and I’m motivated to make the next one my best yet,” Williams said. “I was happy with the first half of my season this year but then I had some bad luck during the last few months. I am hoping to come back stronger and looking forward to my pre-season build.

“It’s exciting to be racing with new riders in 2022 which will mean slightly different race tactics for us and I think they will all be a great addition to the team and will lift us up to another level.”