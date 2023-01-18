VN news ticker: James Knox disqualified from Tour Down Under, Ineos boss aims to buy Manchester United

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

James Knox disqualified from Tour Down Under for drafting

James Knox had his Tour Down Under cut short after commissaires kicked him off the race for drafting.

The Soudal-Quick-Step rider hit the deck along with several others during a crash-marred opening road stage of the Australian race with just over 50km remaining.

As he tried to make his way back to the peloton, the commissaires deemed he had received too much help from a team car and disqualified him from the race. To add insult to injury, Knox was also fined 200 Swiss francs, while his DS Geert Van Bondt was hit with a 500-Swiss franc fine.

Fellow crasher Herman Pernsteiner (Bahrain Victorious) and his sport director Neil Stephens were also punished for the same offense but avoided being kicked off the race. Both were hit with fines and Pernsteiner received a three-minute time penalty in the GC.

Ineos boss interested in Manchester United

Ineos boss Jim Ratcliff is planning to expand his sporting empire with the petrochemicals firm in the running to buy British soccer club Manchester United.

Ratcliff and Ineos are already involved in a whole host of sporting endeavors, including the Ineos Grenadiers WorldTour squad, which it took over in 2019.

The Ineos group also owns soccer clubs in Nice and Lausanne and the Ineos Britannia sailing team. In addition to that, Ineos also has big-money partnerships with the Mercedes Formula 1 team and the New Zealand rugby squad.

Ratcliff recently tried and failed to buy another British soccer club, Chelsea.

Manchester United has been owned by the American brothers Joel and Avram Glazer since 2005. Last year, they opened the team up to being bought following a series of protests by fans against their ownership.