VN news ticker: Jakob Fuglsang targeting Ardennes, Thibaut Pinot debuts at Tour des Alpes-Maritimes et du Var

Jakob Fulgsang puts early target on Ardennes

Jakob Fuglsang (Astana-Premier Tech) clicks back into the pedals for the first time in 2021 with the Tour des Alpes Maritimes et Du Var. The Danish star is turning his back on GC grand tour ambitions, and is putting the Olympics, one-day races and stages, and shorter stage races at the center of calendar.

“Due to the postponement of [Ruta del Sol], we changed the plan and now I’ll make my 2021 debut at Tour des Alpes Maritimes et Du Var,” he said Friday. “I am looking forward to finally kicking off my season after a good altitude camp in Teide. I will use the upcoming three race days to continue to build my form ahead of my first season highlight, the Ardennes Classics. I am feeling good and we are heading to France with an ambitious team trying to start the 2021 season well.”

Thibaut Pinot to take back seat at Tour des Alpes-Maritimes et du Var after tricky winter

Thibaut Pinot makes his season debut at the Tour des Alpes-Maritimes on Friday. The French talisman will not lead his Groupama-FDJ team at its home race but instead play domestique for rising teammate David Gaudu. Pinot and Gaudu will line up at the three-stage race on a strong team including Rudy Molard, Sébastien Reichenbach and Bruno Armirail.

“I’m not going to play my hand, I’m here to help the group,” Pinot said.” My preparation has not been ideal with this cold winter – I need to ride and gain kilometers. I hope to be able to help the team at this difficult race.”

Pinot is making a rare pivot away from his customary Tour de France challenge this year, with sprinter Arnaud Démare instead set to lead Groupama-FDJ at this summer’s race. The 30-year-old will instead lead his team at the Giro d’Italia.