VN news ticker: Jake Stewart to miss Tour of Flanders, Liane Lippert hopeful for Ardennes

Jake Stewart to miss Tour of Flanders with broken hand

Jake Stewart was already mad at Nacer Bouhanni for driving him into the fences at the sprint finale last weekend at Cholet-Pays de la Loire. Now he’s going to miss Tour of Flanders.

The British rising star on Groupama-FDJ revealed that he broke a bone in his left hand after smashing into the fences Sunday, and will miss a start at De Ronde as a consequence.

“We thought and [were] hoping that it was just superficial, but this morning’s X-ray showed a fractured second metacarpal after Sunday’s Cholet-Pays de la Loire,” Stewart wrote on Twitter. “Gutted to say the least to be missing De Ronde this week, but full focus now for recovering and getting back on the bike.”

Bouhanni later apologized for the incident, but UCI officials are pressing for a possible sanction against the French sprinter.

Liane Lippert optimistic for Liège-Bastogne-Liège

Liane Lippert (Team DSM) is looking forward with relish to the Ardennes classics. After finishing 12th at Gent-Wevelgem, the German star is preparing for a full press at such races as Amstel Gold Race, Flèche Wallonne, and Liège-Bastogne-Liège.

“It’s cool to have uphill finishes in Amstel Gold Race and Flèche Wallonne, but I also really enjoy like Liège, too,” she said. “The climbs in the area are super punchy and suit my type of riding well, especially those at Amstel Gold. I know the roads really well because they are part of our training routes near the Keep Challenging Center, in Sittard, so I’m looking forward to that one particularly.”

Lippert, who won the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race in 2020, lines up Wednesday at Dwars door Vlaanderen and Sunday at Tour of Flanders.