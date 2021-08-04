VN news ticker: Jai Hindley, Sergio Higuita join Bora-Hansgrohe, Groupama-FDJ signs Michael Storer, Quentin Pacher

Jai Hindley and Sergio Higuita sign with Bora-Hansgrohe

After already announcing the return of sprinter Sam Bennett in 2022, Bora-Hansgrohe has confirmed two more signings with GC talents Jai Hindley (Team DSM) and Sergio Higuita (EF Education-Nippo) inking deals with the German squad. Classics rider Marco Haller will also move to the team from next year.

Hindley finished second overall at the Giro d’Italia in 2020, but he has struggled with saddle sore throughout this season and had to abandon the Italian race in May. Higuita rode this year’s Tour de France in service of Rigoberto Urán but was given breakaway opportunities and climbed better than his compatriot in the final week.

“I am very excited to be riding for Bora-Hansgrohe from next season onwards. I’ve been watching the team for a long time and have admired their impressive progression over the past few years,” Hindley said.

“For my next steps as a professional, Bora-Hansgrohe is the right team for me, I’m sure of this. My focus will be on stage races, on one-week races, and grand tours. I can still develop there and that’s what I want to work on with my new team.”

“Bora-Hansgrohe has a great image in the peloton. If you look at the squad, it’s a good mix of top performers and young riders, and the team has proven that it’s able to develop young talent. That’s precisely why I really wanted to join this team,” Higuita said.

“It will also be a challenge as the first Colombian in a German team, but I quickly came to the realization that we essentially have the same spirit. Everything is very familiar, and I quite like that.”

Groupama-FDJ signs Michael Storer and Quentin Pacher

Michael Storer and Quentin Pacher are the first 2022 signings for the Groupama-FDJ team. The 24-year-old Storer joins from Team DSM, where he has been since 2019, while Pacher steps up to WorldTour level for the first time after four years with B&B Hotels p/b KTM.

Storer has shown himself to be a strong climber, and he took the overall title at the recent Tour de l’Ain. Pacher has made a name for himself as a puncheur and regular feature in grand tour breakaways. Both riders will bolster the support team around David Gaudu and Thibaut Pinot.

“I chose Groupama FDJ because the structure and the ambitions of the team are exactly what I am looking for at this stage of my career. I am a climber, and I want to keep improving in this role with the team,” Storer said.

“I recently won my first professional race, and personally I hope to also win at the WorldTour level one day. I like to win, but helping others succeed in the biggest races is also very motivating for me. The team has high ambitions and I want to do my best to help achieve them next year.”

“Racing for Groupama-FDJ is a new stage in my career. I came into the professional world through the back door, I took step after step. I’m very happy to have the opportunity to ride in a WorldTour team, to compete in the greatest races in the world,” Pacher said. “I am in my best years and I am happy to be part of a team where everything is optimized to the maximum. The team directors know that I am a regular rider, capable of performing well all year round. The team expects me to play a double role: to support the top leaders and to take my chance when I have the opportunity to play my card. I am very motivated by the Ardennes classics as well as by the grand tours that I discovered last year.”