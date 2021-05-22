VN news ticker: Jai Hindley out of Giro d’Italia with saddle sores

Sadle sores forces Jai Hindley to quit Giro d’Italia

Jai Hindley (Team DSM) will not ride the mighty Monte Zoncolan on Saturday after he pulled out of the Giro d’Italia due to suffering with saddle sores for several days. The Australian finished second at last year’s corsa rosa but has struggled to stick with the pace this time around. The team confirmed he would abandon the race Saturday morning.

Hindley was over 17 minutes back on the pink jersey of Egan Bernal in the overall standings after Friday’s stage. Romain Bardet remains in the race as Team DSM’s GC hope at 3:29 back in the general classification.

While the saddle sore may not have been the initial root of Hindley’s struggles, it has proved terminal for his hopes of reaching Milan.

“This is obviously not how I wanted my Giro to end. The team have really put in a lot to try and help, but the situation isn’t improving, and I really can’t continue anymore,” Hindley said. “I am really disappointed. I have worked really hard to be here and fight for the team’s spot on the podium, but there isn’t another option. I’ll keep rooting for the team from home and hope to be back in action soon.”

“Jai has been suffering pretty hard over the last few days with an ischial hygroma – a saddle sore – and whilst we had hoped things would improve, his condition has deteriorated significantly after the stage yesterday,” team doctor Anko Boelens said. “His pain levels are no longer tolerable and with some huge days in the mountains coming up, he cannot continue the race like this.”