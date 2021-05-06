VN news ticker: Israel Start-Up Nation unveils new Giro d’Italia jersey, Thüringen Ladies Tour crowdfuning

Israel Start-Up Nation unveils new Giro d’Italia jersey

The eight riders a Israel Start-Up Nation will ride in a new jersey for the Giro d’Italia.

Usually, the ISN team races in the blue and white colors of Israel, but the team adopted the dark red colors of co-sponsor Vini Fantini wines for the Italian grand tour.

The team is headlined by Dan Martin, who will target the overall, while others will try their luck in breakaways, sprints and time trials.

Photo: ISN

Thüringen Ladies Tour crowdfund to cover COVID-19 costs

German women’s stage race the Thüringen Ladies Tour is looking for financial help due to increased costs required to implement COVID-19 safety measures.

The six-day event hopes to raise €35,000 ($42,100) before the race starts in Schmölln later this month. Those that donate can get their name on the stage winner’s jersey, a helmet or a signed classification jersey depending on how much they give. Over €25,000 has been raised already.

“Your help is even more important because the realisation of our budget in the current situation is difficult,” race director Vera Hohlfeld wrote on the event’s website. “Due to the specific corona measures, we have a cost blow out of about €35,000. This amount is needed for corona tests, separate accommodation, barriers, and the personnel to carry out the hygiene principles. Giving up is totally out of the question.”

The Thüringen Ladies Tour was first held in 1986 and is one of the longest standing races on the women’s calendar and has had U.S. winners such as Evelyn Stevens, Alison Dunlap and Laura Charameda. It had to be cancelled last year, for only the third time in its history, due to COVID-19 restrictions.