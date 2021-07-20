VN news ticker: Ineos Grenadiers to wear Bioracer kit from 2022, Franck Bonnamour extends with B&B Hotels

Ineos Grenadiers to wear Bioracer kit from 2022

Ineos Grenadiers will swap Castelli for Belgian apparel company Bioracer for the 2022 season.

The team, which finished third at this year’s Tour de France, has been riding in Castelli kit since 2017 but the partnership will finish at the end of this year.

“From 2022 the team will race in Bioracer kit as part of a new exciting Performance Apparel partnership,” the team said in a brief statement. “We’re extremely excited about Bioracer’s expertise in both speedwear and custom fit, and are looking forward to welcoming the Bioracer family into the team.”

In June, Ineos Grenadiers extended its long-standing relationship with bike manufacturer Pinarello until 2025.

Franck Bonnamour extends with B&B Hotels

Franck Bonnamour’s exploits at the Tour de France have earned him an extra year on his contract with the B&B Hotels p/b KTM team.

Bonnamour was consistently in the breakaway throughout the grand tour, a feat that earned him the “super combatif” award as the race’s most aggressive rider. The 26-year-old was making his debut at the Tour de France.

“This is exactly what I was looking for,” Bonnamour said. “I found a great atmosphere here, a family structure that works very well, putting people at the center of everything.

“This is the relationship I was looking for, which allows you to do things well while having fun. The whole staff trust me, that’s what allowed me to take a step forward and I want to continue on this path. I am ready to assume.”