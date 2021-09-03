VN news ticker: Ineos Grenadiers signs British talent Ben Tulett, Deceuninck-Quick-Step partners water treatment company

Ineos Grenadiers signs 20-year-old British talent Ben Tulett

Ineos Grenadiers has signed Ben Tulett from Alpecin-Fenix. The 20-year-old Brit has twice won the junior cyclocross worlds and has been impressing on the road with ninth overall at the Tour de Pologne last month and 12th at La Flèche Wallonne in spring.

Tulett will join the team’s other multi-discipline British riders Tom Pidcock and Ethan Hayter next season after long revering the Team Sky / Ineos squad.

“It’s been the team I’ve always looked up to,” Tulett said. “I still remember looking at the photos of the team being launched. It was the first time there was a big British team going into the WorldTour and I remember being so excited about it. Then Brad [Wiggins] won the Tour in 2012 and that was just incredible. I remember thinking, ‘I’d love to be on that team one day’. Fast forward nine years and I’ve just signed my first contract here. I couldn’t be happier.”

Tulett stepped directly from the junior ranks when he signed for Alpecin-Fenix in 2020 and instantly impressed with a fifth-place finish in his pro debut at the Tour of Antalya.

“Ben is a young British rider who we’ve been watching for a while. He has made impressive progress over the last year and his approach and attitude is exactly what we look for in an Ineos Grenadier,” said team director Rod Ellingworth. “We think his passion for racing combined with our team environment will help push him on to the next stage of his career.”

Deceuninck-Quick-Step partners water treatment company

Deceuninck-Quick-Step has saddled up with water recycling and revaluation company Ekopak. The Belgian firm will feature on Quick-Step’s jerseys for the next three years as the squad looks to become more sustainable.

“The team has a lot in common with Ekopak, especially our ‘ItStartsWithUs’ campaign, which perfectly matches their sustainability commitments,” said team boss Patrick Lefevere. “We both want to grow internationally and be the leading example; without water the riders can’t win. It’s an essential product that we constantly use. Quality by using recycling technologies is the future and we are happy to also take the next step in this direction.”

Ekopak works throughout Europe to save millions of liters of water by designing and using technologies to reuse rainwater, surface water and wastewater.

“Ekopak can provide water at any time to companies for production facilities, as well as drinking water for private purposes, making a perfect partner for the Wolfpack and our #ItStartsWithUs sustainability campaign,” read a Deecuninck-Quick-Step release on the new partnership.