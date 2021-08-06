VN news ticker: Il Lombardia reverses route for Bergamo finish in 2021

Il Lombardia reverses route for Bergamo finish in 2021

Il Lombardia will race from Como to Bergamo for the first time since 2016 this autumn.

The Italian monument has confirmed that the race will effectively reverse for this year’s edition, to be held October 9. The past four “races of the falling leaves” have tracked from Bergamo into Como, with the final run toward the iconic Como lake being punctuated by the Civiglio and Battaglia climbs in the final 20km.

The exact details of the route for this autumn are yet to be confirmed. However, when Il Lombardia last closed out in Bergamo the race took on a different dynamic with the final flurry of climbs falling before a mostly flat 15km run toward the line. Esteban Chaves won from a three-man sprint in Bergamo in that year.

The startlist for this year’s race is to be confirmed, though Tadej Pogačar has stated his intention to race, and 2020 winner Jakob Fuglsang is likely to return to defend his title.