VN news ticker: Human Powered Health fills women’s roster with Eri Yonamine, BikeExchange extends with Kaden Groves

Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.

Human Powered Health completes women’s roster with Eri Yonamine

Human Powered Health (formerly known as Rally Cycling) has filled out its 12-rider women’s roster with Japanese road race and TT champion Eri Yonamine. The 30-year-old joins after a year spent at fellow U.S. squad Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank.

Yonamine is an 11-time national champion in the road and time trial disciplines and was the only female Japanese rider to race the road events at the Tokyo Olympics. She has had a challenging 2021 season and recently had surgery to treat iliac artery endofibrosis.

“I’m excited to be part of a US-based team,” Yonamine said. “It will be great to be in the WorldTour next year and be part of an international roster as Human Powered Health takes this big step. I felt that the men’s team was doing well and was developing in Europe year by year, so I feel that the women’s team also has the same potential.

“The surgery made it difficult to get a contract with a new team, but Human Powered Health opened the door for me and gave me an opportunity. I’m looking forward to riding symptom-free and I’m excited to race with young riders who have lots of potential.”

🇯🇵 Hear from our new multilingual Olympian @YonamineEri 👇 pic.twitter.com/hP2pZmtdGS — Rally Cycling (@HumanPwrdHealth) November 22, 2021

BikeExchange extends with Kaden Groves

Team BikeExchange has added another year onto its contract with young Australian rider Kaden Groves. The 22-year-old national criterium champion joined the team in 2020 but has struggled with injuries during that time.

Despite his injury woes, Groves did notch up some promising performances this year with a win in the Tour of Slovakia prologue and a fifth place on the opening stage of the Criterium du Dauphine. General manager Brent Copeland believes that the Groves has more to give the team as he develops.

“We had no doubts in signing Kaden for another season. He has demonstrated throughout the year that he can compete in every sprint finish that he is in,” Copeland said.

“He has been missing that last centimeter to achieve what he deserved during this season, but he is young, and we are sure there is a lot of room for improvement, and we will help him on his route to becoming one of the best sprinters in the peloton. We really count on him and his continuous development.”