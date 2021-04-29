VN news ticker: Hugh Carthy extends with EF, Delko staff leave amid financial problems

Hugh Carthy to stick with EF Education-Nippo

British grand tour rider Hugh Carthy signed a contract extension to stay with the EF Education-Nippo team. Carthy is already in his fifth season with the American squad after joining them in 2017.

Last season, he rode to a career-best grand tour finish with third at the Vuelta a España behind Primož Roglič and Richard Carapaz. He will lead EF Education-Nippo at the forthcoming Giro d’Italia, which begins next week.

“I chose to stay at EF simply because the team feels right,” Carthy said of the extension. “We’re a weird mix of riders but we form a team. When it feels right staying seems the only logical option.

“I’ve had some nice memories and made good friends here amongst riders and staff. I want to continue on this journey and play my part in the team’s great legacy.”

The team did not announce how long Carthy’s new contract would last.

“Over the past few seasons, he has really blossomed as a climber and has become a leader in this team as well,” team manager Jonathan Vaughters said. “He works hard, isn’t scared to punch above his weight, and, most importantly, he stays true to himself. We knew his work ethic would pay off, and we’re just glad people are starting to notice.”

Delko staff leave amid financial problems

The long-running ProTeam Delko may have scored one of its biggest victories at the Tour of Turkey earlier this month but it is in dire financial straits, according to a report in French newspaper La Provence.

Sport director Gorka Gerrikagoitia revealed to the publication that he would be leaving the team on May 1 to help reduce payroll costs. Fellow sport director José Azevedo, three coaches and the squad’s nutritionist are also set to leave, the newspaper has reported.

“It is a personal decision, it was confirmed to us today,” Gerrikogitia told La Provence. “The team is not well economically, Philippe (Lannes, the manager) gathered all the staff to explain the situation.

“Without me he will save a lot of money. I don’t have an offer from another team, I find myself unemployed, period. I really am the one who loses the most.”

Delko won a stage and the overall classification at the Tour of Turkey with José Manuel Díaz less than two weeks ago.