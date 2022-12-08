VN news ticker: Hindley to debut 2023 at Tour Down Under, Roglič back on the bike after surgery

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Jai Hindley to start 2023 season at Santos Tour Down Under

Giro d’Italia champion Jai Hindley (Bora-Hansgrohe) confirmed Thursday he will debut his 2023 season at Santos Tour Down Under.

The Aussie tour returns January 17-22 in what will be its first edition since 2020. Hindley will make his fourth start at the race next month in his first Down Under appearance since he rose to the top of the grand tour peloton with second at the 2020 Giro and victory in this May’s race.

“We spend so much of our season in Europe, so it is nice to come back and race in front of Australian fans,” he said. “2022 was a massive year for me and I’m looking forward to setting up my 2023 season with a strong performance in Adelaide.”

Primoz Roglič back on the bike after shoulder surgery

Primož Roglič is back in the saddle and training outdoors again after his shoulder surgery in October.

The Jumbo-Visma captain received a bone graft to remedy the hangover of a series of crashes and dislocations, including last year at both the Tour de France and Vuelta a España.

“I hope to gradually pick up my training again. It is eight weeks since the surgery on my shoulder. Every week it gets better, but a recovery like this takes time,” Roglič told Wielerflits.

“Over the past weeks, I’ve carefully started getting back on the indoor trainer with some hour-long rides. Last week I had a scan, and the doctors gave me the green light to return to gentle outdoor cycling on the road.”

Roglič is now scrambling for form as his team prepares to sketch out its grand tour programs for 2023.

“My hope is that I can compete reasonably well again in January at the second training camp,” Roglič said.