VN news ticker: Heidi Franz says she was bullied at Giro Donne, Amanda Spratt abandons Italian race

Heidi Franz says she was bullied in Giro d’Italia Donne peloton

Rally Cycling rider Heidi Franz says she was bullied in the grupetto on stage 9 of the Giro d’Italia Donne. Franz finished in a group that finished just under 32 minutes behind the stage winner Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio on the queen stage.

“Being mocked and bullied in the grupetto today was one of the worst experiences I’ve had in a bike race. On day nine of the Giro d’Italia Donne and there’s absolutely no place for that when people are on the edge and on their limit,” she wrote on Twitter.

In response to another tweet, Franz says she was bullied by “other riders, just for riding and being concerned about time cut.” Though she did not specify which riders or what teams they belonged to.

Rally lost its best-placed GC rider Clara Koppenburg after she suffered injuries to her collarbone and arm during a crash on stage 9.

Being mocked and bullied in the groupetto today was one of the worst experiences I’ve had in a bike race. On day nine of the @GiroItaliaDonne and there’s absolutely no place for that when people are on the edge and on their limit. #GiroDonne — Heidi Franz (@franzyprawnzy) July 10, 2021

Amanda Spratt abandons Giro d’Italia Donne

Amanda Spratt has quit the Giro d’Italia Donne ahead of its final stage due to the injuries she sustained in a crash on stage 8. Spratt came down in a crash along with her BikeExchange teammates Georgia Williams and Grace Brown in the final five kilometers of Friday’s stage.

All three were able to make it to the finish line but Brown abandoned after she was checked over by the team’s medical staff.

Despite her injuries, Spratt fought to 15th place on the summit finish of Monte Matajur on stage 9. However, the team announced Sunday morning that she would leave the race.

“I had a lot of pain today in my back and glute from the crash yesterday and I hoped it would get better during the stage, but it was a tough battle all the way to the line. I’m definitely disappointed after all the hard work from the team I had definitely hoped for more,” Spratt said after stage 9.

#GiroDonne 🇮🇹 UPDATE:@AmandaSpratt won’t start today’s final stage due to the effects of the crash on stage 8. pic.twitter.com/SXGwIvJqM0 — Team BikeExchange (@GreenEDGEteam) July 11, 2021

Søren Kragh Anderson out of Tour de France

Søren Kragh Andersen (Team DSM) has left the Tour de France after sustaining a concussion in a crash on stage 13 of the race. Kragh Anderson was part of a mass pile-up on a fast descent caused by gravel on the road.

While he was able to complete the stage, the team medical staff noticed signs of concussion overnight and pulled him out of the race.

“I am really disappointed and don’t want to leave the Tour de France. In my heart, I know that the decision of the team’s medical staff can only be right one. I hope this is the last of the bad luck for the guys here at the race, and I wish them all the best for the final week,” Kragh Andersen said.

Team DSM doctor Camiel Aldershof said: “We closely monitored Søren during the evening and very quickly came to the decision that he was no longer fit to race after seeing some signs of concussion. Søren will now take a complete period of rest and we will continue assessing his progress before we consider a plan for his return to the bike.”

After closely monitoring the situation overnight, the team's medical staff have withdrawn @kraghsoren from @LeTour after he showed signs of concussion. A disappointment for the team and Søren, but health comes first. Get well soon, Søren! 💪🏻#TDF2021https://t.co/klqe1VIKXC — Team DSM (@TeamDSM) July 10, 2021

Warren Barguil abandons Tour de France

Warren Barguil is another rider to have fallen victim to the many crashes at the Tour de France.

Barguil was left battered and bruised following an incident on stage 13. He made it to the finish, but his injuries proved too much for the Frenchman to continue the race.

“Warren Barguil has superficial wounds all over his back, as well as a contusion of the right ankle and large bruises in the buttocks and hamstrings,” the Arkéa-Samsic team wrote of his injuries on social media.