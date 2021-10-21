VN news ticker: Head coach Tim Kerrison to leave Ineos Grenadiers, Movistar women pull out of Ronde van Drenthe

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+.

Head coach Tim Kerrison to leave Ineos Grenadiers

Ineos Grenadiers head coach Tim Kerrison will leave the British squad at the end of this season, the team has confirmed.

First reported in Cyclingnews and confirmed by VeloNews, Kerrison will step down from his role later this year. Kerrison joined the squad when it was Team Sky and was one of the brains behind their dominance at the Tour de France, which saw Chris Froome, Bradley Wiggins, Geraint Thomas, and Egan Bernal win the yellow jersey.

“After 12 years at the Team, with countless memorable experiences, now is the time for me to move on to new challenges,” Kerrison said in a statement sent to VeloNews. “I am so grateful for the opportunities that Dave, the Team, and the sport have given me. I was welcomed to cycling as an outsider 12 years ago and have been fortunate to work with some of the best riders and staff in the game.

“Together we have been on an incredible journey – more challenging and more fulfilling than I could ever have imagined. I leave with many fond memories and lifelong friends and wish the team every success for the future, as I look ahead to the next challenge.”

Kerrison’s departure comes after a mixed season for the British squad, which won the Giro d’Italia with Bernal but missed the mark at the Tour de France for the second consecutive year. Ineos Grenadiers boss Dave Brailsford has also said that he could step down from his role if his health issues persist.

Movistar women pull out of Ronde van Drenthe

The Movistar women’s team will end its season early after it pulled out of the final Women’s WorldTour round at the Ronde van Drenthe.

The Spanish squad cited “multiple injuries and setbacks” in recent weeks as the reason behind their decision. Annemiek van Vleuten, the team’s most successful rider in 2021, broke her shoulder and pelvis in a crash at Paris-Roubaix Femmes earlier this month.

Despite being unable to ride the final two rounds of the Women’s WorldTour, van Vleuten is destined to be crowned the series champion with an almost 600-point advantage over second place Demi Vollering – who is due to ride Into the Lion’s Den in California next week.

“Due to the numerous injuries in recent weeks, Movistar Team will not be able to be this weekend at Ronde van Drenthe. Our 2021 is over,” Movistar wrote on social media. “Thanks to the Ronde van Drenthe’s organizers for their understanding, in a late-season full of misfortune for our Blues. See you next year!”