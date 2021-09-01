VN news ticker: Giulio Ciccone distraught after Vuelta a España abandon, Twenty24 Pro Cycling signs LeadBoat talent Melisa Rollins

Giulio Ciccone distraught after Vuelta a España abandon

Trek-Segafredo captain Giulio Ciccone abandoned the Vuelta a España after a high-speed crash on Tuesday’s 16th stage.

Ciccone was heavily injured by a chainring in a large pile up in the opening 10km of the race and was left with “a severe contusion and puncture hole” in his knee. The Italian got back on the bike but was forced to abandon with the pain of his wound.

Update on @giuliocicco1 – The rider has been treated by team doctor on the bus, but further examinations at the hospital are required to evaluate the condition of the right knee pic.twitter.com/64fWBJ9L96 — Trek-Segafredo (@TrekSegafredo) August 31, 2021

Ciccone had been hunting for a top-1o finish and abandoned the race while sitting in 12th overall. The 26-year-old was distraught after also abandoning this year’s Giro d’Italia due to a crash in the final week.

“It’s a very difficult situation to accept; I’m so sorry,” he said. “After the Giro, I am forced to abandon again in the Vuelta in the key moment of the race. After the crash, I wanted to restart even if the pain was so strong. I really didn’t want to give up, but at one point I couldn’t pedal anymore. Leaving the race due to bad luck makes no sense, I have to get over it, but right now it’s not easy.”

Ciccone was later diagnosed with a lacerated contused deep cut in the inner part of the right knee, but was free of fractures. Sep Vanmarcke (Israel Start-Up Nation) and Rudy Mollard (Groupama-FDJ) also abandoned after being caught up in early crashes.

Suite à sa chute et son abandon sur #LaVuelta21, Rudy Molard a passé des examens médicaux qui ont diagnostiqué un pneumothorax. Rudy va rester en observation à l'hôpital de Santander. Bon rétablissement Rudy 😩 pic.twitter.com/BAJYrYT090 — Équipe Cycliste Groupama-FDJ (@GroupamaFDJ) August 31, 2021

Twenty24 Pro Cycling signs LeadBoat talent Melisa Rollins

North American squad Twenty24 Pro Cycling has signed star of the LeadBoat Challenge Melisa Rollins.

University of Utah graduate Rollins placed sixth at this year’s Leadville 100 and finished second overall in the LeadBoat Challenge behind winner Sarah Sturm.

“I have been recruiting talented development athletes for more than a decade and I know Melisa has what it takes to go as far as she wants in cycling regardless of discipline,” said Twenty24 Pro Cycling general manager, Nicola Cranmer. “I was impressed with her top-10 finish and her positive attitude – Melisa checks so many of the boxes that determine a rising star and I’m excited to create a pathway to her performance goals.”

Rollins balances racing with work as a chemist at ARUP Laboratories, a national nonprofit and academic reference laboratory in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Rollins has also recently won the 2020 Eden Epic MTB and 2021 Firecracker 50 MTB, and placed fifth at the 2020 Belgian Waffle Ride. She also has a long history with the Leadville 100 after acting as a support crew member for her family at the race for many years.

“I’m super excited to join the team—there is a wealth of knowledge on Team Twenty24,” Rollins said. “Though I’ve had a lot of help from the Hangar 15 Bicycles shop team this past year, I have never really had any actual teammates to ride or race with. I’m excited to be able to get to know and watch some experienced ladies.

“I’m fairly new to participating in such a high level of racing, and I’m excited to be able to learn from women who I have looked up to for years. I am so proud and honored to line up in Team Twenty24 colors.”

Jakob Fuglsang has collarbone surgery, ends season after Benelux Tour crash

Jakob Fuglsang has been forced to call time on his season after breaking his collarbone in a crash on the opening stage of the Benelux Tour. The Danish rider underwent surgery on the injury Tuesday, but will need six weeks to recover and will therefore be unable to compete in the remaining races on the cycling calendar.

“Being disappointed is an understatement. The season hasn’t been great as everyone knows, but after the Olympics, I trained so hard and felt in good shape for the final part of the season, with Il Lombardia my main goal,” Fuglsang said. “It’s pretty sure that my season is done, that’s a hard one to swallow but something I have to accept. I want to thank our medical team which arranged my surgery immediately here in Belgium, so I can now start my recovery.”

Team doctor Andrei Mikhailov detailed Fuglsang’s injuries, which included abrasions and a broken scapula

“Jakob Fuglsang was forced to abandon the opening day of racing at Benelux Tour after crashing in the first half of the stage,” Dr. Mikhailov said. “He was transferred to hospital where X-rays confirmed non-displaced fractures of the left collarbone and left scapular (trans-glenoid), in addition to the multiple superficial abrasions sustained in the crash. After evaluating treatment options, it was clear the best treatment option was to stabilize the fracture surgically and we are happy to report Jakob underwent successful surgery in Herentals, Belgium, yesterday.”

🩺 MEDICAL UPDATE | @jakob_fuglsang Following a crash @BeneluxTour, Jakob has undergone successful surgery to stablilize a fractured left collarbone. 🗞️ https://t.co/swzdhcN1Hv pic.twitter.com/F442xc5Vk5 — Astana – Premier Tech (@AstanaPremTech) September 1, 2021

Israel Start-Up Nation finish training camp with Rwandan women’s cycling team

WorldTour team Israel Start-Up Nation has finished an eight-day training camp with the Bugesera Women’s Cycling Team in Rwanda. The camp consisted of regular training sessions, skills classes, and cycling-based lectures.

More than 50 bikes were also donated to the local community, and children will be able to use them to take part in weekly training rides.

“With this support, we can grow our team. Every time the children want to ride a bike, they can come to our club and we will lend them a kit and a bike, so they can enjoy riding,” Liliane Kayirebwa, from the women’s cycling team, said.

“We will pass on the knowledge we gained to the younger kids, by organizing a weekly training on the road.”