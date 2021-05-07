VN news ticker: Giro d’Italia to award custom Kask helmets to stage-winners

Giro d’Italia to award custom Kask helmets to stage-winners

Winners of each stage of the Giro d’Italia will receive more than just a bouquet of flowers and bottle of prosecco this month.

The Italian grand tour will be awarding a custom Kask helmet made by Drudi Performance to every stage winner in a bid to celebrate “excellence in the field of made in Italy.”

The helmet is designed by the artist Aldo Drudi, who has also created helmets for motorbike racer Valentino Rossi and Moto GP driver Fabio Quartararo.

“This helmet is not only a symbol of Italian style and design, but also of our great care for the issue of safety for cyclists,” read a statement from Giro race organizers. “This prize, awarded to each stage winner, has an outstanding artistic value and conveys a powerful message.”