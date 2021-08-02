VN news ticker: Giacomo Nizzolo wins Circuito de Getxo, Uno-X begins building women’s team

Giacomo Nizzolo charges to win at Circuito de Getxo

Giacomo Nizzolo (Qhubeka-NextHash) claimed victory at the Circuito de Getxo after forging clear in a three-rider breakaway inside the final six kilometers of a hilly course.

The 194k race took place over six laps, two of a flatter starting circuit and four of one that featured two classified climbs.

Following a rapid start to the day, more than half the race had disappeared by the time a breakaway of 11 riders was able to build a gap. With a little over 50k to go to the line, the peloton split under the pressure of the chase with just 12 riders making the cut.

Nizzolo was distanced on the final ascent of the Pike Bidea, but got back on the descent to keep him in contention. Just seven riders remained in the leading group as a flurry of attacks saw Nizzolo, Giovanni Aleotti (Bora-Hansgrohe), and Santiago Buitrago (Bahrain-Victorious) go clear. The European champion had the pace on his companions to take the win.

“I am super happy about today’s victory. Last year I came second here so this year I really wanted to win. The race was super difficult to control because everyone wanted to attack,” Nizzolo said. “I had to attack as well and spent a lot of energy, but in the end, I still felt good, so I am super happy. Thanks to all the team for the support today, and also to all the fans here in Basque Country, they always have a lot of passion and are very special to me.”

🇪🇸 #CircuitoGetxo 2nd last year, but 1 step better this year! 🏆 @Giacomonizzolo reflects on today's super victory, with a lot of love for the Basque fans! 🥰#BicyclesChangeLives 🖐 pic.twitter.com/0MwEaglY18 — Team Qhubeka NextHash (@QhubekaAssos) August 1, 2021

Uno-X starts building women’s team for 2022

The transfer window is open, and Uno-X has begun building its women’s team in earnest with Hannah Ludwig, Anne Dorthe Ysland, Amalie Lutro, Mie Bjørndal Ottestad, and Anniina Ahtosalo among their first signings.

The 21-year-old German Ludwig is one of the team’s most promising new signings as a two-time under 23 European time trial champion. Currently riding with Canyon-SRAM, she recently finished sixth overall at the Baloise Ladies Tour.

“Life is full of twists and turns – ups and downs – positive and negative surprises,” she said. “That makes life so beautiful. Getting the chance of being one of the pioneers of this wonderful women cycling team project it´s such a beautiful turn. I feel excited and proud – let‘s do this together.”

Lutro, also 21, joins from the Team Coop-Hitech Products team, where she has been racing since turning pro in 2019. Lutro finished ninth in the mountains classification at the recent Tour de Belle Isle en Terre-Kreiz Breizh and 15th in the youth classification at the Lotto Thüringen Ladies Tour back in May.