VN news ticker: Giacomo Nizzolo abandons Giro d’Italia

Giacomo Nizzolo abandons Giro d’Italia ahead of stage 15

Giacomo Nizzolo is the latest sprinter to call time on his Giro d’Italia.

The Qhubeka-Assos fastman has withdrawn from the race ahead of the mountainous third week. After ending his years-long wait for victory at his home grand tour on stage 13 Friday, the Italian speedster is leaving the Giro to recover for future goals.

“Everybody knows how much I love this race, and what it means to me,” Nizzolo said Sunday. “To finally win a stage here has been a dream come true, and the raw emotion at the finish line in Verona showed that. I will treasure that memory for the rest of my life.

“I came into the race in good condition, with fast legs and focus on the flat sprints, but have been struggling on the climbs which has really taken its toll. So we decided it would be best for me to stop, and to recover to look forward to the future.”

Nizzolo joins fellow sprinters Caleb Ewan, Tim Merlier, Dylan Groenewegen and David Dekker in abandoning the race. The small contingent of fastmen remaining have just two opportunities left to battle for victory, with Sunday’s stage the first.