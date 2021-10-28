VN news ticker: Geraint Thomas to stay with Ineos Grenadiers, Wiśniowski joins EF

Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.

Geraint Thomas close to deal to stay with Ineos Grenadiers

Geraint Thomas is poised to sign a contract extension to stay with Ineos Grenadiers after what he described as “tough” negotiations.

The 2018 Tour de France champion told BBC Wales he is close to agreeing a two-year deal with Ineos, the UK outfit he joined in 2010.

“It’s pretty much done but it’s still not signed, so I don’t want to curse it,” Thomas told BBC Sport Wales.

“It’s hard. I’ve had to separate the emotional and the business side of things. I’ve known Dave [Brailsford, Ineos team boss] since 2003 and that relationship is obviously a good one, but he has his bosses and his agenda, and there’s me and what my family want.

“So it’s been tough. It’s been the worst one [contract] to redo because there’s been a lot going on, but I’m happy that it’s finally almost done,” he said. “Once it’s announced, we can move on and I can concentrate on getting fit and riding my bike.”

Łukasz Wiśniowski joins EF Education-Nippo

Łukasz Wiśniowski is the latest rider to join the EF Education-Nippo roster for 2022, the team confirmed.

“I’m still hungry for more,” said Wiśniowski, who joins from Qhubeka-NextHash. “When I was a kid, I always watched Omloop, Paris-Roubaix, and the Tour of Flanders. It was those three races I was dreaming about. The biggest goal is to win Paris-Roubaix. You always have to look at the highest goal and focus on it. That would be my dream from childhood. You feel it straight away. The cobbles suit me.”

Jonathan Vaughters, team CEO, notes Wiśniowski’s experience as an asset.

“Łukasz sort of balances out the influx of young talent into the team in 2022,” Vaughters said. “We needed a couple of hard core, stalwart guys that know the job, that know how to get the work done in the classics. Łukasz has actually produced some great results on his own in the classics as well. He’s the foundation of the team, the guy you’re bringing in to steady the ship. An experienced rider, he’s been around, knows the races, knows how to work for a leader, knows how to race for himself. The foundation of a team is having guys like him who can get the grunt work done.”