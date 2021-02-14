VN news ticker: George Bennett, Georgia Williams take New Zealand road race championships

George Bennett, Georgia Williams take New Zealand road race titles

George Bennett (Jumbo-Visma) scored a solo victory with a late attack while Georgia Williams (BikeExchange) won from a sprint at the New Zealand national championships Sunday.

Bennett has finished in the top-10 in all but one of his appearances at the nationals and finally had his moment in the 174km race into Cambridge.

“I’ve been trying to get this title for ten years,” he said. “I have always wanted to win this jersey and to be able to wear it with my team all year round in the WorldTour is so special. I am proud to wear that jersey – take it to Europe and represent New Zealand Cycling. That is very special.”

Williams took her second title having also won in 2018. The 27-year-old won from a two-up sprint having gone clear with Kate McCarthy (Cabjaks-Castelli Custom) in the opening lap.