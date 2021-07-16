VN news ticker: French President heralds Tadej Pogačar at the Tour de France

French President Emmanuel Macron hails Tadej Pogačar’s Tour de France triumph

French President Emmanuel Macron has hailed Tadej Pogačar as “a great champion” after awarding the defending Tour de France champion his yellow jersey Thursday.

“He is riding a formidable Tour de France,” Macron said. “He didn’t make the difference in one ride. I’m not going to say he crushed the Tour, but he built a colossal lead. Yesterday [Wednesday] and today [Thursday] he showed that he not only knows how to control and sustain his efforts, but he also animates the Tour de France. He is one of those great champions. It is his credit.”

Macron had ridden in one of the Tour’s race vehicles Thursday to witness Pogačar’s latest hammerblow on the Luz Ardiden. Pogačar’s summit finish sprint saw him complete a Pyrénéan double that makes him a shoo-in for overall victory.

Macron was also able to witness firsthand the deep roadside crowds and a typically attacking performance by Frech hero Julian Alaphilippe, who made it into the day’s break.

“I was also happy that the French experienced this ride,” he said. “When I got into the car of the Tour leaders in Saint-Marie-de-Campan, Julian Alaphilippe was in the lead. I congratulated him. He has the true warrior heart. He won the first stage and was still in the attack. I remember two years ago giving him the yellow jersey.”