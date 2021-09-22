VN news ticker: French name support riders for Julian Alaphilippe, Patrick Lefevere causes stir again

French finalize worlds squad behind Julian Alaphilippe

France finalized its elite men’s world’s road team to support defending champion Julian Alaphilippe.

The team also brings an on-form Florian Sénéchel, winner of a stage at the Vuelta a Esapña, and Christophe Laporte.

Other starters include Rémi Cavagna, Benoit Cosnefroy, Arnaud Démare, Valentin Madouas, and Anthony Turgis.

Patrick Lefevere causes stir over women’s racing comments

Patrick Lefevere is in hot water … again.

The Deceuninck-Quick-Step boss outlined the reasons why he will not support a parallel women’s team, similar to how other WorldTour outfits have done, and added a zinger that’s blown up on social media.

“With all due respect, I am not the OCMW,” Lefevere said, referring to Belgium’s social welfare program.

Speaking in an interview in HLN Sportcast, Lefevere said, “When do I start a women’s team? When there are enough good riders in Belgium.”

Lefevere said one of the top Belgian riders, Jolien D’Hoore, is retiring, along with Dutch star Anna van der Breggen.

“Only Annemiek van Vleuten is still racing, but she is with Movistar,” he said. “I like the Danish Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope). I think she’s funny and she’s good too.”

When asked how Belgium can develop better female racers, Lefevere replied, “What should you start with? You first have to convince those women to become cyclists. I also don’t have the experience, time, money or desire to invest if I don’t know where I will end up.”