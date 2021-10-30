VN news ticker: Former US pro Carmen Small joins staff at Jumbo-Visma Women

Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.

Carmen Small becomes race coach at Jumbo-Visma Women’s team

Retired U.S. pro Carmen Small has been appointed race coach of the Jumbo-Visma women’s team.

Small will join the team of Marianne Vos and Coryn Labecki after staffing at Ceratizit WNT and Team Virtu since her retirement in 2017. The 41-year-old Coloradan raced alongside Jumbo-Visma manager Esra Tromp during her seven-year career.

“I already knew her as a rider, but also as a sports director in recent years,” Tromp said. “It always struck me how well she took care of things, and also how strong she was tactically. Carmen succeeds very well in getting everyone to point in the same direction. We want to grow to a higher level every year. That is a joint ambition and Carmen has the experience to realize that.”

Durango-native Small twice won gold at the world championships team time trial and scored a bronze in the 2013 ITT.