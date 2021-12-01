VN news ticker: Flanders 2021 publishes its environmental impact, Tour du Rwanda unveils route and teams

Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.

Flanders 2021 publishes its environmental impact

The Flanders 2021 world championships claims to be the “greenest” on record in a recent sustainability report published by the organizers. According to the report, the competition emitted 2,292 tonnes of CO2 during the whole week, which was equivalent to”1,380 return flights from Brussels to New York.”

The 58-page report says that by using, electric cars, biodiesel, and reusable catering material — among other items — the one-week event was able to reduce its carbon footprint by 52 percent. While the organization made some big changes, the calculations did not include the carbon footprint of the many fans who traveled to the event.

According to the report, 95 percent of energy was from “green” sources and an additional 45 trains were scheduled to allow people to travel to the event.

“From our candidacy in 2018, sustainability was one of the absolute core values for the world championship,” Christophe Impens of Flanders 2021 said. “After all, a sporting event of this magnitude also has an important social role. Together with a multitude of partners, we have made a very strong commitment to reducing our footprint, to greener mobility, and to an inclusive event. We are of course very pleased that these efforts have had an effect and that this has been investigated and established so comprehensively for the first time.”

Flanders 2021 says it cut emissions by 52 percent (Photo: Flanders 2021)

Tour du Rwanda unveils route and teams

The organizers of the Tour du Rwanda have unveiled the route for the eight-day race and announced a team line-up that includes one WorldTour and five ProTeam squads. The 14th edition of the increasingly popular race will take place from Sunday, February 20 to Sunday, February 27.

The race will open with a four-kilometer ITT in Kigali and then head out into the hills for stage 2. Day three to Rubavu will feature four first-category climbs and over 2,000 meters of climbing. Indeed, there is very little road without climbing during the race with most days featuring some tough ascents.

Bringing the race to a close will be two hard days of climbing and summit finishes at Mont Kigali and Canal Olympia.

Israel Start-Up Nation headlines the teams announced Wednesday, with TotalEnergies, Drone Hopper Androni, B&B Hotels, Novo Nordisk, and Burgos BH also set to line up. Several national teams, including Rwanda, Great Britain, Eritrea, Algeria, and Morocco, will take part.

Completing the list of teams set to line up next February are home squad Benediction Ignite, Wildlife Generation Pro, Tarteletto-Isorex, Pro Touch Team, Bike Aid, TSG Terengganu, Team Coop.