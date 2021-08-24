Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In
Outside TV
Watch Live
Podcasts
The Outside Podcast
Maps
Get the Free Gaia GPS App
Get the Free Trailforks App
Events
Find Your Event
Outside+
See Membership Programs
Shop
Discover Outdoor Products

Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry
News

VN news ticker: Filippo Ganna to ride European road championships

Here's the news making the headlines on Tuesday, August 24.

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Filippo Ganna to ride European Championships

After a phenomenal ride to help Italy to gold in the team pursuit on the track at the Tokyo Olympic Games, Filippo Ganna will turn his attention to gold on the road next month.

According to a report on the Italian cycling website Tuttobici, the time trial specialist will contest the race against the clock at the European championships on September 9, before taking on the road race three days later.

Ganna last rode the European champs in 2019 when he only rode the time trial and finished sixth at 23 seconds behind the winner Remco Evenepoel.

The 25-year-old returned to the road last week at the Tour of Norway and will continue his program with the Benelux Tour next week.

According to Tuttobici, he will return to the boards of the Velodrome for the track worlds, which are due to take place in Roubaix at the end of October.