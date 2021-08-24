VN news ticker: Filippo Ganna to ride European road championships

Filippo Ganna to ride European Championships

After a phenomenal ride to help Italy to gold in the team pursuit on the track at the Tokyo Olympic Games, Filippo Ganna will turn his attention to gold on the road next month.

According to a report on the Italian cycling website Tuttobici, the time trial specialist will contest the race against the clock at the European championships on September 9, before taking on the road race three days later.

Ganna last rode the European champs in 2019 when he only rode the time trial and finished sixth at 23 seconds behind the winner Remco Evenepoel.

The 25-year-old returned to the road last week at the Tour of Norway and will continue his program with the Benelux Tour next week.

According to Tuttobici, he will return to the boards of the Velodrome for the track worlds, which are due to take place in Roubaix at the end of October.