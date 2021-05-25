VN news ticker: Fabio Jakobsen to ride Critérium du Dauphiné

Fabio Jakobsen returns to WorldTour action at Critérium du Dauphiné

Fabio Jakobsen will race at WorldTour level for the first time since his crash at the Tour of Poland last year when he lines up at the Critérium du Dauphiné on Sunday. He confirmed his appearance at the French weeklong race with a post on social media.

The Dauphiné will be his third race after making his competitive comeback at the 2.Pro Tour of Turkey in April, and the similarly ranked Volta ao Algarve earlier this month. Jakobsen was left with life-threatening injuries in the high-speed crash during the sprint finish of the opening stage of the 2021 Tour of Poland.

“Two weeks of training in Spain. Thanks, Deceuninck-Quick-Step team,” Jakobsen wrote on social media. “Now it is time to recover and rest before Critérium du Dauphiné that starts next Sunday. Look forward to be back racing again.”

The opening stage of the Critérium du Dauphiné clashes with the final stage of the Giro d’Italia due to the calendar being rearranged to accommodate the Olympic Games at the end of July.