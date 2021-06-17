VN news ticker: Fabio Jakobsen shows off new teeth, Omer Goldstein punches Tour de France ticket

Fabio Jakobsen shows off new teeth implants

Some 10 months after his horrific crash at the 2020 Tour of Poland, Fabio Jakobsen has received teeth implants to replace those he lost in the incident.

The Deceuninck-Quick-Step rider posted the results of his recent surgery on social media, with images of before and after.

Jakobsen was left with life-threatening injuries when crashed at high speed into the barriers during a downhill sprint into Katowice on stage 1. The Dutchman had to undergo several surgeries, including one to reconstruct his jaw, before he could finally receive the implants.

“Extremely grateful for all of the work that has gone into giving me my teeth back. Starting with Prof. Gert Meijer and Drs. Jeroen Liebregts. Thank you both and all other medical and dental co-workers for the support and work over the last 8 months. You have all been amazing,” Jakobsen wrote on social media.

“Also, Michiel Wouters who constructed the implant bridges. The result looks astonishing to me, and I am thankful for it. I think they are beautiful. There have been a lot of car trips to Nijmegen, Rosmalen, and Grave but it has been worth it.”

Jakobsen also confirmed his upcoming race schedule, which will include his first grand tour since the Vuelta a España in 2019. The Dutchman has done 21 days of racing since he returned to the peloton in April at the Tour of Turkey, and rode his first WorldTour event at the recent Critérium du Dauphiné.

“Now on to the coming goals on the bike. First national championship this weekend with a big smile. Next up are training camp Livigno, Tour de Wallonië and La Vuelta a España,” he said.

Omer Goldstein to become second Israeli rider to race Tour de France

Israeli champion Omer Goldstein punched his ticket to the Tour de France with Israel Start-Up Nation.

In what will be his Tour debut, Goldstein will be just the second Israeli rider to start a Tour. In 2020, Guy Niv became the first Israeli starter and finisher, arriving in Paris in 74th. Goldstein, who raced in last year’s Vuelta a España, will help the team’s ambitions in breakaways.

“Omer is what I call an ‘offensive rider.’ He is always ready to jump on a challenge with absolutely no fear,” ISN’s sport director Rik Verbrugghe said. “But much beyond that, we selected Omer because he can give the team a lot in the Tour in so many ways. Of course, his main task will be to assist our leader, Mike Woods, but he can be our man in a breakaway and, if the opportunity comes, he can get a great result.”

Goldstein said he’s also looking forward to racing alongside four-time Tour winner Chris Froome, who’s also been confirmed to the team’s roster.

“I respect him so much, he has been a quiet mentor,” Goldstein said. “Advising me. Talking to me about the little details that can make a difference. I just love to race and train with Froomey. He is such a great fighter. Never underestimate him. He is on the up and I believe can surprise in the Tour.”