VN news ticker: Fabio Jakobsen confirmed for return, Deceuninck-Quick-Step celebrates classics success

Fabio Jakobsen confirmed for roster in Turkey

Fabio Jakobsen will make a high-profile return to the peloton at the Tour of Turkey next week, eight months after a horror crash left him in an induced coma. The Dutchman will form part of a sprint-focused Deceuninck-Quick-Step line-up with Mark Cavendish and Alvaro Hodeg joining him in Turkey.

“We are happy and excited to have Fabio back with the team,” said sports director Rik Van Slycke. “Of course, he was with us at the winter training camp, but now it’s different and we are glad to see that the progress he has made over the past months has brought him here, at the start of his first race since last August.

“It goes without saying that the most important thing for him will be to take it day by day, find his rhythm again and ease back into racing after the long break he had.”

The Tour of Turkey will take place between April 11-18.

Deceuninck-Quick-Step celebrates successful cobbled classics campaign

As the cobbled classics are put to bed, at least until Paris-Roubaix in October, Deceuninck-Quick-Step is able to reflect on a dominant spring campaign. The Belgian squad was the most successful team on the pavé in 2021, a run of form that was crowned with Kasper Asgreen’s victory over Mathieu van der Poel at the Tour of Flanders on Sunday.

“We draw the curtain over the first part of the classics, and we can say we had an exceptional campaign,” said sports director Tom Steels. “We won four important one-day races – all World Tour events – we saw a very active world champion, we were always prominent and we put the cherry on the cake by winning De Ronde in a superb way.

“We showed an amazing team spirit every single time and the guys can be proud of themselves and of what they achieved”.

Jumbo-Visma asks fans to vote for Tour de France jersey

Jumbo-Visma needs to find a new look for the Tour de France this summer due to its jersey’s uncanny resemblance to the maillot jaune.

The Dutch squad raced in its usual yellow kit at last year’s event, but has opted take a different approach in 2021. The team wants fans involved in picking out a design. Voters can choose from one of three predominantly black jerseys and the winning version will be worn at the Tour, which begins on June 26.

“Since the last edition of the Tour de France we have been in talks with the organisation ASO,” said team manager Richard Plugge. “Out of respect for the yellow jersey we and our main sponsors Jumbo and Visma wanted to think along to adapt our shirt. This presented us with quite a challenge. We have taken this as an opportunity to involve cycling fans in our team as never before.”