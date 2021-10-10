VN news ticker: Evie Richards reconsiders cyclocross season due to fatigue

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+.

Evie Richards pulls brakes on cyclocross season due to fatigue

Cross-country mountain bike world champion Evie Richards has pressed pause on her cyclocross ambitions for the fall.

The multi-discipline ace explained on Instagram that a long block of mountain bike racing had begun to bite, forcing her to abandon her planned starts at the US-based cyclocross World Cups this week.

“Unfortunately I didn’t make it to the start line of the CX this weekend. I got sick after the final [MTB] World Cup and just couldn’t recover mentally or physically,” she wrote. “Sometimes it’s hard to know when to stop, but this time I didn’t have much choice, my body and brain told me I have reached the limit and put the brakes on. I’m sorry to my Trek family but I know Jolanda Neff is putting on a show.”

After racing to seventh at the Toyko Olympics this summer, the 24- year-old won the MTB rainbow jersey late August. She then stormed through the close of the cross country World Cup season, winning in both Lenzerheide and Snowshoe in recent months.

It now seems Richards may not race again until the new year as she focuses on 2022.

“From the bottom of my heart I just want to say the biggest thank you for everyone’s incredible support this year,” she wrote. “It’s time to recharge the batteries ready for a new season.”