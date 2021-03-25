VN news ticker: Ethan Hayter takes stage 3 of Coppi e Bartali

Ethan Hayter takes stage 3 of Coppi e Bartali

Ineos Grenadiers’ Ethan Hayter scored the win on stage 3 of the 2021 Coppi e Bartali. This is Hayter’s first victory of 2021

The young Brit took the stage win, sprinting ahead of Shane Archibald (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) and Nick Schultz (Team BikeExchange) after the Ineos squad had several kilometers to set up a lead-out.

Inside of 5km, Antonio Nibali (Trek-Segafredo) launched an attack that was quickly covered by Ineos Grenadiers, who then set up Hayter to take the dash for the line.

Nibali had been in an early-launched four-man break which was later bolstered by three more. The seven men grabbed as much as a six-minute lead.

We think Ethan enjoyed that one 😅📡 He's had some tough luck this season, so that is richly deserved. Chapeau @ethan_hayter 👏 #CoppieBartalipic.twitter.com/SM6infeAYF — INEOS Grenadiers (@INEOSGrenadiers) March 25, 2021

Over the first climb, the group stayed together but had only a two-minute advantage after the descent.

At 40km to go, Nibali and Edoardo Zardini (Vini Zabù) forged ahead of the others and managed to stay away, but only for the next 30km.

The two were brought back to the main group which then began the setup for the mass gallop to the line.