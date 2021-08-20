VN news ticker: Ethan Hayter takes control at Tour of Norway

Ethan Hayter takes control in opening stage of Tour of Norway

Ethan Hayter outclimbed Ide Schelling (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Torstein Træen (Uno X) on the Sokndal summit finish to win the opening stage of the Tour of Norway on Thursday. The Ineos Grenadiers racer now leads the GC of the four-stage race by five seconds.

It was Hayter’s first race on the road since claiming silver for Great Britain at the Toyko Olympic Madison earlier this month. The 22-year-old was also part of the disaster-struck GB Team Pursuit squad at the Games.

“I knew that I’d just got a silver medal in the Olympics so I’m going quite well, but it’s a surprise. I had a few days off and a couple of good days training in rainy Manchester and that seems to have set me up well for today,” Hayter said after the stage.

“It’s crazy. It was a really hard day in the end. I felt alright at times but was suffering during certain sections of the race – but then I think everyone was. The breakaway was really strong and thankfully it just worked out in the finish. I can’t believe it.”

From Silver in Tokyo to the race lead at the #TourofNorway 👏 What a win @ethan_hayter. What a bike rider. He takes the first stage in Sokndal 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/2vUt0SeHs1 — INEOS Grenadiers (@INEOSGrenadiers) August 19, 2021

Hayter has enjoyed a standout season both on the track and the road. The young Brit has scored stage wins at the Coppi e Bartali, Volta ao Algarve and Vuelta a Andalucia as well as coming to within one day of winning the GC in the Algarve.

“It’s an incredible place and this is now my fifth road victory this year. It’s great,” he said Thursday.

The 2.Pro Tour of Norway resumes Friday with a hilly stage heading into Sirdal.