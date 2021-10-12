VN news ticker: Emma White retires, Filippo Ganna eyes hour record

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+.

Emma White announces retirement

Olympic medalist and world champion Emma White has announced her retirement. The American track, road and ‘cross star will hang up her wheels aged just 24 after a short but prolific career.

“It is with great pride, excitement and sadness that I announce I am stepping away from professional cycling,” White wrote on Instagram on Monday.

“In the last 15 years, I have gone from the junior ranks as a kid, to a professional with Rally, on to a world champion and then an Olympian. If you would have told me at 10 years old that any of this would have happened, I never would have believed it! The years have flown by, filled with some of the greatest memories and also some of the most painful heartaches. I’m grateful for all of it.”

White had a rich palmarès highlighted by her achievements with the U.S. pursuit team. In 2020, she won the women’s team pursuit world championships alongside Lily Williams, Chloe Dygert, and Jenifer Valente. White was then part of the four that captured bronze at the Tokyo Olympics this summer.

The New Yorker also has a slate of top cyclocross and road results against her name, including a win at the Sea Otter Classic this weekend in what was her last race with Rally Cycling.

White thanked Rally, who she spent her whole career with, and Olympic legend Kristin Armstrong Savola, who acted as her coach.

“I’ve been so incredibly fortunate to work with the best coach in the business Kristin Armstrong Savola for the last eight years,” White said.

“I don’t know how my career would have looked without her, but I’m certain it wouldn’t have lead me as far as it has. She’s shared with me what it takes to be my best on the bike, but more importantly, so many life lessons that I will carry with me forever. A true leader, mentor and friend that I will never be able to adequately thank.”

White did not indicate where the future lies, only suggesting a desire to pursue other goals.

“This isn’t goodbye. I’ll be around,” she wrote. “Cycling will always be a huge part of my life but I have so many goals off the bike and I feel it’s time to conquer them.”

Filippo Ganna eyes hour record

Time trial and track supremo Filippo Ganna is looking at testing his speed over one hour.

Ganna has indicated to La Gazzetta dello Sport that he is eyeing a challenge at the world hour record after he set a pace of 57.5kph in a 30-minute test earlier this year. The current official world record is held by Victor Campenaerts, who covered 55.089 kilometers in 2019.

Ganna indicated that any potential record attempt would come next summer.

“I tried in Montichiari after a period of altitude after the Giro d’Italia. The test only lasted thirty minutes and after that, I was broken. I now understand that you have to plan everything very well and it requires an incredible effort,” Ganna said.

“We’ll have to look into it in the future, I’ll talk to the team about it later. That will be in January. Maybe I’ll make an attack next summer. Let’s hope that one day I can uncork a good bottle of rosé to celebrate my successful world hour record attempt.”

Ganna has already won two time trial world championships, a gold medal in the Tokyo Olympic team pursuit, and holds the individual pursuit world record for attempts made at sea level. Ashton Lambie holds the official record after setting a time of 3:59.93 at the Aguascalientes velodrome in Mexico this August.