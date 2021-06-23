VN news ticker: Ellen van Dijk wins Belgium Tour prologue, The Run-Up returns for second episode

Ellen van Dijk wins Lotto Belgium Tour prologue

Ellen van Dijk led home a Trek-Segafredo one-two in the Lotto Belgium Tour prologue, beating her teammate Elynor Bäckstedt by just two seconds over the 4.4km course. Jolien D’hoore, riding for the Belgian national team, rounded out the podium at four seconds back from van Dijk.

There were torrid conditions for the opening day of the Lotto Belgium Tour with torrential rain pouring down over the riders in Chimay. Thankfully, there were few corners for the riders to contend with on the power course.

Van Dijk, who has been gradually returning to form after contracting COVID-19 in April, stormed through the course to clock a time of 5:33. The second place for Bäckstedt was her first major result since fracturing her tibia in a training crash in May.

“I am very happy to win this prologue. It’s nice for my morale after a long period with shit form – I have not had good form for a while, so it’s nice to gain a win here. It was just a nice one – for me and the team,” van Dijk said.

“It was very wet, but the course was straightforward; there was only one corner where you couldn’t go full. It was a nice course; I liked it. The first part was uphill, the second downhill. It was a good course for me, and when I started, I wanted to go for a top result. Time trials never feel great; I felt I couldn’t really push enough during the ride. But it was enough in the end, so I am super happy with that.”

When there’s a prologue in Chimay.. the motivation to cheer us to the win is just a bit higher, right @yokoteute? 🍺🙋🏼‍♀️👏🏻 @LottoBelgTour

Super nice to take a 1-2 with our youngster @EBackstedt6 @TrekSegafredo pic.twitter.com/3l9BBcNNAr — Ellen van Dijk (@ellenvdijk) June 22, 2021

The Run-Up returns with second episode

The new documentary series looking behind the scenes of women’s racing, ‘The Run-Up’ will for its second episode ahead of La Course on Saturday.

Episode two follows the Trek-Segafredo and Liv Racing squads in the build-up to the French one-day race and will premiere Friday.

“The Run-Up gives a behind-the-scenes look at women’s road racing, insight into our fast-growing sport, and to our entire Liv Racing WorldTeam. I’m thrilled fans can join us along our journey to La Course and see all of the hard work and determination it takes to race at this level,” says Liv Racing rider Pauliena Rooijakkers.

“I’m excited to be a part of episode two, providing insight and giving fans a real look at our journey to La Course while connecting them with more of the riders in the peloton.”

The YouTube series following the peloton’s biggest teams as they prepare for major races launched ahead of Liège-Bastogne-Liège in April and has had more than 32,000 views.