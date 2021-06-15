VN news ticker: Egan Bernal given COVID-19 all-clear, Emma Norsgaard extends with Movistar through 2024

Egan Bernal no longer COVID-19 positive

Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) has been cleared of COVID-19, 10 days after he tested positive for the virus. The recently crowned Giro d’Italia champion will now be able to return to his native Colombia to celebrate his corsa rosa victory.

Bernal and his girlfriend Maria Fernanda Motas returned positive tests for coronavirus as they prepared to return to Colombia less than a week after his Giro win. They self-isolated at Bernal’s apartment in Monaco, where he stays while racing in Europe, and were said to have mild symptoms.

“We want to tell you that we are free of COVID-19 and ready to rock,” he wrote in a story on his Instagram account.

Bernal won the Giro d’Italia by 1:29 over Damiano Caruso (Bahrain-Victorious) after spending nearly two weeks in the pink jersey. He will skip the Tour de France this summer and return to Europe for a bid at the Vuelta a España title.

Emma Norsgaard extends with Movistar through 2024

Danish sprint star Emma Norsgaard has added an extra three years to her tenure with the Movistar women’s team. The new deal will keep the 21-year-old at the Spanish squad until at least 2024.

Norsgaard joined Movistar this season – following the collapse of her Équipe Paule Ka team – as part of a select number of signings that included Annemiek van Vleuten.

After a run of runner’s up spots, she had a breakthrough with two stage wins at the Cerartizit Festival Elsy Jacobs and a stage of the Lotto Thüringen Ladies Tour.

“It’s been such an amazing year for me so far, and the Movistar Team has put so much confidence on what I can do. I really trust this project, and that’s what has moved me to sign for another two years with this team. I’m really looking forward to what the future holds for us together,” Norsgaard said.