VN news ticker: Egan Bernal aims for Giro d’Italia podium, ASO to alter final weekend of Paris-Nice

Egan Bernal aims for Giro d’Italia podium

Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) is more encouraged about recovering from back problems that torpedoed his 202o Tour de France following a strong early season results so far in 2021. After hitting third at Strade Bianche, the 2019 Tour winner also warned that a one-day race is very different than what his body will endure during a three-week grand tour.

“It’s going to be a very long process,” Bernal told RTVE. “I’m still feeling a bit of pain during some parts of the race. Right now, I’ve only raced races of one day or four days, and that’s very different than a grand tour. We’ll have to wait to see how the back responds during the Giro.

“I’m dreaming of being on the Giro podium,” he said. “I won’t be able to control everything, but what I want is to be competitive, to be there, to put on a show, and above all, give 100 percent. I don’t want to have fear if I attack that it will hurt or if I do an effort, it will hurt my back. If my body lets me push myself, whatever the result, that would be a win for me, especially after what I lived through last year.”

ASO to change final weekend of Paris-Nice

Race organizers at Paris-Nice are working on a plan to alter the stages of the final two days in the “Race to the Sun” following an order from local authorities.

Officials are insisting that the start of Saturday’s stage as well as the start and finish of Sunday’s finale, all slated to be held in Nice, be moved beyond the larger urban area.

Overnight, the mayor of Nice had asked race organizers to alter the finish of Sunday’s finale of Paris-Nice.

Christian Estrosi outlined his reasoning in a series of messages on Twitter, and appealed to ASO to not finish the final stage on its traditional finishing straight on the Promenade des Anglais. The mayor wants to open the seafront along the French Riviera to the larger public Sunday following a long period of health restrictions.

Last year, Paris-Nice was cut short and the final stage, which starts and finishes on the main boulevard along Nice’s beachfront, was removed from the race.