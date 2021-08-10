Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In
Outside TV
Watch Live
Podcasts
The Outside Podcast
Maps
Get the Free Gaia GPS App
Get the Free Trailforks App
Events
Find Your Event
Outside+
See Membership Programs
Shop
Discover Outdoor Products

Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry
News

VN news ticker: Dylan Groenewegen opens Denmark tour in sprint

Here's what's making headlines on Tuesday, August 10.

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Dylan Groenewegen (Jumbo-Visma) kicked to victory Tuesday to open the five-stage Tour of Denmark.

Groenewegen easily fended off Mark Cavendish (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) and Giacomo Nizzolo (Qhubeka-NextHash) to win the 175.3km stage from Struer to Esbjerg. Colin Joyce came through 14th for Rally Cycling.

The Danish tour was the first race since Cavendish won four stages at the Tour de France, and the first major showdown between Groenewegen between Cavendish since the Belgium tour in June.

The win was good for Groenewegen’s third since his return from a racing ban dating back to last year’s Tour of Poland, when he was disqualified for his high-speed run-in with Fabio Jakobsen.

The Danish tour continues Wednesday with the 189.6km second stage from Ribe to Sønderborg.

 

Stay On Topic