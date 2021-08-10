VN news ticker: Dylan Groenewegen opens Denmark tour in sprint

Dylan Groenewegen (Jumbo-Visma) kicked to victory Tuesday to open the five-stage Tour of Denmark.

Groenewegen easily fended off Mark Cavendish (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) and Giacomo Nizzolo (Qhubeka-NextHash) to win the 175.3km stage from Struer to Esbjerg. Colin Joyce came through 14th for Rally Cycling.

The Danish tour was the first race since Cavendish won four stages at the Tour de France, and the first major showdown between Groenewegen between Cavendish since the Belgium tour in June.

The win was good for Groenewegen’s third since his return from a racing ban dating back to last year’s Tour of Poland, when he was disqualified for his high-speed run-in with Fabio Jakobsen.

The Danish tour continues Wednesday with the 189.6km second stage from Ribe to Sønderborg.