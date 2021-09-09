VN news ticker: Dutch name formidable women’s worlds team, Christopher Blevins entertains Tour of Britain crowds

Anna van der Breggen, Annemiek van Vleuten headline strong Dutch women’s worlds team

A loaded Dutch women’s team is confirmed for the road world championships in Flanders later this month, with defending champion Anna van der Breggen and 2019 champion Annemiek van Vleuten headlining an impressive line-up.

The team also has two other former world champions in Marianne Vos and Chantal van den Broek-Blaak among its eight starters for the road race. Breakout star Demi Vollering will also be on the start line, along with Lucinda Brand, Ellen van Dijk, and Amy Pieters.

Due to having the defending world time trial champion, in van der Breggen, and the reigning Olympic time trial champion, in van Vleuten, the Dutch team has secured four spots in the chrono this year. Both van der Breggen and van Vleuten are set to ride, while former TT world champion Van Dijk and Riejanne Markus will take the remaining places.

“We are doing everything we can to take home the title again. Expectations are obviously high, but you start at zero with every championship,” Dutch coach Loes Gunnewijk said. “The starting position is good. We have a very strong block with which we want to ride an attacking race. The course in Flanders lends itself to racing early in the race and then we have a lot of irons in the fire with which we want to take control of the race. We will certainly be looked at, but we are used to that and will not be an obstacle.”

The Dutch men’s team is yet to be confirmed.

Vier KNWU-selecties voor WK Weg bekend https://t.co/MkF7nlU7Ez — KNWU (@KNWU) September 7, 2021

Christopher Blevins entertains Tour of Britain crowds

Wednesday’s Tour of Britain hilltop finish on Great Orme delivered a thrilling finale with Wout van Aert besting Julian Alaphilippe for the stage honors.

A little further down the climb, the crowds got some additional entertainment with recently crowned MTB short track world champion Christopher Blevins doing his best to wheelie up as much of the climb as possible.

The 23-year-old is making his season debut on the road at the Tour of Britain for Trinity Racing. His escapades on Great Orme were met with a loud response from the cheering crowds on the side of the road.

Italy raking in golds at European road champs

Host nation Italy is topping the early medal table at the European champs with two gold medals already.

The azzurri notched up its first victory in the Mixed Team Relay, with the team of Filippo Ganna, Matteo Sobrero, Alessandro De Marchi, Elena Cecchini, Marta Cavalli and Elisa Longo Borghini winning by 21 seconds. Germany secured the silver medal, beating the Netherlands by six seconds.

The home side picked up where it had left off on the second day of action with Vittoria Guazzini — who has signed for FDJ next season — winning the under 23 women’s time trial. Germany’s Hannah Ludwig claimed second with Elena Pirrone adding another medal for Italy with third place.

Ganna and Cecchini will both be in action again Thursday in the elite individual time trials.