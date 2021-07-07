VN news ticker: David Lappartient a shoo-in for UCI Presidency re-election

David Lappartient a shoo-in for UCI presidency re-election

David Lappartient is set to return to UCI presidency for the next four years.

The UCI published its list of nominees for UCI presidency and positions on the UCI management committee Tuesday, and Lappartient was the one name put forward for the top job. In the absence of competition, the Frenchman will enjoy four more years as president.

“With regards to the presidency, only David Lappartient, the current UCI president, submitted his candidacy,” read a statement from the UCI. “Pursuant to article 40, paragraph 3 of the UCI constitution, his election for a second four-year term will be confirmed without being put to vote.”

Lappartient, 48, took the role from Brian Cookson in 2017.

The American Bob Stapleton, former owner of Team HTC-Highroad, was on the list of nominees for the management committee of the Confederation of Panamerican Cycling.

The final elections will be made September 24.