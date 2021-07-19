VN news ticker: Daniel Martínez out of Olympics with COVID-19, Austrian rider cycles over 1,000km in 24 hours

Daniel Martínez out of Olympic Games with Covid-19

The Colombian men’s team has suffered a big blow ahead of the Tokyo Olympic Games after Daniel Martínez tested positive COVID-19 and will no longer be able to compete.

Reports in the Colombian media say that Martínez, who was instrumental in Egan Bernal’s Giro d’Italia victory, has continued to test positive for the virus several weeks after contracting it.

Sergio Henao could replace Martínez in the nation’s five-man team, but it will be difficult given the tight turnaround time.

According to the reports, Rigoberto Urán will take Martínez’s place in the time trial event. Meanwhile, Urán, Esteban Chaves, Sergio Higuita, and Nairo Quintana will ride the road race event.

Austrian cyclist rides over 1,000km in 24 hours

Ultra-cyclist cyclist Christoph Strasser has smashed the distance record for riding over a 24-hour period. The Austrian traveled an incredible 1,026.215 kilometers in a single day, adding over 100 kilometers to the previous record of 914km set by Ralph Diseviscourt in Luxembourg last July.

Strasser made set the record, which still needs to be officially verified, on a 7.6km track in Zeltweg, Austria. To achieve the impressive distance, he maintained an average speed of 42.75km/h throughout the 24 hours.

“Words cannot describe what we are feeling right now. The magical 1000 mark was broken,” Strasser’s partner Sabine Prager wrote on social media. “We are simply exhausted, worn out, tired and grateful for today and would like to say ‘thank you’ to all of you from the bottom of our hearts. For today it’s just about going to bed, Christoph has already gone ahead. We’ll get back to you in the next few days.”