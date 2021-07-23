VN news ticker: Czech rider out of Olympic Games due to COVID, Rohan Dennis to skip Olympic road race

Czech rider out of Olympic Games due to COVID

Road cyclist Michal Schlegel of the Czech Republic is the fourth athlete from the country to test positive for COVID-19 at the Olympics. Schlegel tested positive for the COVID antigen test which was confirmed by a PCR test.

Schlegel has been quarantined in the cyclists’ hotel in the village of Izu, and has been ruled out of competition in the men’s road race Saturday.

Schlegel’s teammates Tereza Neumanová and Michael Kukrle were sent to Tokyo for further testing, reports the Czech Olympic committee website. Former world cyclocross champion Zdeněk Štybar, also on the roster for the men’s road race, remained on-site at the cyclists’ hotel, having taken a different flight to Japan from Prague.

The Czech Olympic Committee launched an investigation into the spread of the virus on the team’s charter flight to Tokyo.

Rohan Dennis to skip men’s road race

Rohan Dennis, the two-time world time trial champion, will skip the Olympic men’s road race in order to prepare for the individual time trial.

Dennis was slated to race the road race Saturday, the individual time trial, and 4000m team pursuit on the track. With Dennis’ withdrawal, the Australian mens’ road squad is down to three: Lucas Hamilton, Luke Durbridge, and Denis’ Ineos-Grenadier teammate Richie Porte.

“It’s a super-hard course, I’ve ridden most of it and it’s really tricky, it’s hot and humid and there’s a lot of climbing,” said Hamilton. “With the climbing all the way up from Tokyo and to Mount Fuji, by the time we get to the steep final climb it’s going to be a pretty small group and there’s still 30km to go.”

Nations are permitted up to five riders in the men’s event. Only Belgium, France, Italy, Colombia, the Netherlands, and Spain were invited to bring a full contingent.

Dennis is making his third Olympic appearance in Tokyo. He scored silver at the London Olympics in the Team Pursuit on the track. In Rio, he suffered a broken cockpit part and finished in fifth place in the individual time trial.