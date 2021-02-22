VN news ticker: Critérium du Dauphiné brings back time trial

2021 Critérium du Dauphiné

The Critérium du Dauphiné is on the calendar for May 30 – June 6 and is bringing back the individual time trial for this year’s edition. The race against the clock on stage 4 is set over a 16.4-kilometer route and immediately precedes three, challenging mountain stages. The final day will include six climbs, as riders make their way from La Léchères-les-Bains (Savoie) to Les Gets (Haute-Savoie).

“Everything is ready for a real nice big fight to win and prepare for the Tour de France. Not to mention the plateau with the presence of [Tadej] Pogačar and Alaphilippe in the poster, it does not hurt,” said ASO’s Christian Prudhomme.

2020 Tour de France champion Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates), and current world champion Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) are both on the start list for the 73rd edition of the one-week stage race considered to be a good predictor of performance at the Tour de France (June 26 – July 18). Tao Geoghegan Hart (Ineos-Grenadiers), Chris Froome (Israel Start-Up Nation), Rigoberto Urán (EF Education-Nippo), Miguel Ángel López (Movistar), Guillaume Martin (Cofidis), and David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ) are also on the list of riders to take the start.

Eschewing the race against the clock last year, the slimmed-down race had just five stages and was ultimately won by Dani Martínez of EF Pro Cycling, just days after the restart of racing after a months-long COVID-19 racing halt.