VN news ticker: Colombian tour canceled, Registration open for BWR, Jerome Cousin retires

Tour Colombia canceled for 2022

Officials confirmed the Tour Colombia will not be contested in 2022, citing financial troubles linked to the ongoing COVID pandemic.

That marks the second year in a row the popular, weeklong Colombian tour is off the calendar. Officials are hopeful the race will return in 2023.

Reports in local media said Colombian cycling federation met this week to confirm that the race — typically held in early February — will not be contested next year. The 2021 edition was also canceled due to the ongoing COVID pandemic.

Since its debut in 2018, the race quickly became one of the most popular early season stops on the calendar. Egan Bernal won the inaugural edition, with Miguel Ángel López winning in 2019 and Sergio Higuita winning in 2020.

COVID continues to impact cycling, and officials in Australia were forced to cancel the Santos Tour Down Under as well as the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race in early 2022 due to the ongoing pandemic.

Registration now open for 2022 Belgian Waffle Ride and Quadrupel Crown of Gravel

Registration opened Tuesday for the 2022 Belgian Waffle Ride and the Quadrupel Crown of Gravel series.

Click here for 2022 Belgian Waffle Ride registration information.

BWR and Outside have created an exclusive partnership providing BWR access to Outside’s BikeReg platform for event registration and FinisherPix for event photos.

All registrants for the 2022 BWR will also receive one year free of the Outside Cycling Bundle (a $49.99 annual value) that includes access to VeloNews membership content, plus six issues of Peloton magazine in print and digital form.

Jerome Cousin ends racing career

French rider Jerome Cousin called time on his racing career, saying that the 2021 year was his last.

Cousin turned pro in 2010, and won two races throughout his career. The 32-year-old, who last raced the Tour de France in 2020, said it was time to turn the page.

“The 2021 will be my last professional season and the start of the rest of my life,” Cousin said. “I loved the challenges, the ‘friends’, the trips, the team spirit and sometimes this loneliness that suits me. I discovered my body in all its forms thanks to cycling, the most beautiful sport that will accompany me throughout my life.

“It’s a love story. A school of life, an accelerated one,” he said. “I thank all these beautiful people who accompanied me, supported, helped me. I will never forget them. Happy and long life to my friends and to my team at heart, the TotalEnergies Team!”