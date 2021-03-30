VN news ticker: Chris Froome and his ‘tough week’ at Catalunya, Matteo De Bonis positive for EPO

Matteo De Bonis positive for EPO

Italian rider Matteo De Bonis of Vini Zabù tested positive for the banned blood booster EPO in an out-of-competition control, the UCI confirmed Tuesday.

The cycling governing body said the control was taken on February 16 in a targeted control “planned and carried out by the International Testing Agency (ITA) on behalf of the UCI,” a statement read. In accordance with UCI Anti-Doping Rules, the rider has been provisionally suspended until the adjudication of the affair.

The case is the second involving a Vini Zabù rider within a 12-month period, following a case involving Matteo Spreafico, who revealed traces of Enobosarm in two samples in October.

According to rules triggered by two cases within 12 months, the UCI said its disciplinary panel will consider a racing ban for the entire team from 15 to 45 days.

The case could endanger the team’s wild-card invitation to the Giro d’Italia.

Chris Froome races next at Tour of the Alps

Chris Froome (Israel Start-Up Nation) took stock after the Volta a Catalunya, where he finished 81st overall in the weeklong WorldTour race dominated by his ex-teammates at Ineos Grenadiers.

“Although it was a tough week for me personally, I felt my form improving as the days went by, which gives me confidence going forward,” Froome said. “From a team perspective, it was wonderful to see everyone pull together. Although we are a relatively new group, we are quickly developing a great sense of camaraderie. After a few recovery days, I will be heading off to my second team training camp of the year and will return to racing at the Tour of the Alps.”

Steff Cras positive for COVID-19 at Catalunya

Yet another racer has been diagnosed during a race for COVID-19. Lotto-Soudal’s Steff Cras sat out Sunday’s finale at the Volta a Catalunya, later won by teammate Thomas De Gendt. Team officials said Cras went into isolation, and that others on the team revealed negative results before racing the final stage.

It’s the latest case in an uptick of COVID-19 infections across the peloton. Over the weekend, Bora-Hansgrohe and Trek-Segafredo both missed Gent-Wevelgem due to infections among some of their ranks. In Spain last week, Alpecin-Fenix did not start Catalunya, and Kern Pharma left mid-race after two infections were detected among its riders.