VN news ticker: Chantal van den Broek-Blaak wins Simac Ladies Tour, Nils Politt takes Deutschland Tour victory

Chantal van den Broek-Blaak wins Simac Ladies Tour as Marianne Vos completes stage hat-trick

Chantal van den Broek-Blaak (SD Worx) took her first GC victory in five years after securing the Simac Ladies Tour title. The Dutch woman was last on the top step of a stage race classification at the same race back in 2016.

Van den Broek-Blaak took control of the overall standings after going on the attack on stage 4 and defended her position well in a final stage doused by torrential rain. She beat Marlen Reusser (Alé BTC Ljubljana) by 17 seconds with Ellen van Dijk (Trek-Segafredo) in third at 30 seconds back.

Marianne Vos sprinted to victory on the final stage, taking her third win in the six-day race, after winning the opening time trial and again on stage 4. Vos had the better of Alice Barnes (Canyon-SRAM) and Amy Pieters (SD Worx) to complete a very strong week for the Dutch woman.

“The last stage was very tough. It was a tough lap and there were only four of us to control the race. The rain made it even more difficult,” van den Broek-Blaak said after the stage. “We had to go to the limit, but we succeeded in our mission. This is a cool win. This is a confirmation of my current form, on which I have been working hard over the past few weeks.

“Another important period is coming this autumn with the European championships in Treviso, the world championship in Flanders, and Paris-Roubaix. This overall victory gives a lot of confidence to these matches. Although I also see this victory as a big one.”

Nils Politt wins Deutschland Tour, Alexander Kristoff takes final stage

Nils Politt claimed the overall title at the Deutschland Tour, after his team fought to defend a series of attacks from rival teams to ensure the German rider kept his place at the top of the standings.

Pascal Ackermann took second in the GC at four seconds behind his teammate Politt, securing a one-two overall for Bora-Hansgrohe, as well as winning a stage and the points classification. Ackermann wasn’t able to take another stage victory on the final day of racing after he was outkicked by Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates) — who finished third overall — in the rain-soaked finale.

The overall win for Politt comes after a strong summer for the 27-year-old, who won a stage of the Tour de France in July.

“As expected, the other teams went all in today. Somehow, we managed to still get the better in the end, but it was really hard work. I have to thank the whole team for their effort,” Politt said. “With two stage wins and one and two in GC, there was nothing more we could have hoped for.

“When Almeida attacked it was a critical situation and I had to ride myself for a while. But in the end, all went well and that’s all that counts.”

Trek-Segafredo signs Elisa Balsamo, Movistar renews stack of women’s squad

Trek-Segafredo has signed Elisa Balsamo on a three-year deal. The Italian classics racer and track rider has enjoyed a standout season with the second-tier Valcar-Travel & Service team this year, hitting the top-10 in seven of this year’s one-day races and winning the GP Oetingen.

Trek-Segafredo is looking to the Italian 23-year-old as a talent for the future.

“Elisa is a young, super-talented rider who has already shown important growth in the last few years,” said sport director Ina-Yoko Teutenburg. “In her, we see great potential and big room for more growth to become a real top competitor in the classics and in the fast finishes. We are pleased we signed a three-year deal with her because it will allow us to work in the medium term to take her potential to the next level.”

🚨 TEAM NEWS! Rising Italian star @Elisa_balsamo is set to join us for the next three seasons! 🤝 Read more 👇https://t.co/0QiRM2BEko — Trek-Segafredo (@TrekSegafredo) August 30, 2021

Meanwhile, Movistar is continuing to reinforce its roster after signing Sarah Gigante last week.

The Spanish squad has extended the contracts of Lourdes Oyarbide and Alicia González through 2022, while Sheyla Gutiérrez and Barbara Guarischi have been handed deals stretching through 2023.

“For us, these are four crucial riders to have on board, people who help us consolidate and reinforce what we consider the core of this project,” said team manager Sebastián Unzué. “Alicia and Lourdes have been here since this team was created, and they are becoming more important every single year.

“Barbara is one of the most experienced riders in the team, whose importance is also growing every season with her great support to the team leaders and her ability to contest races … Sheyla is a really important piece of this team, right now and for the future. The last two years don’t make justice to her quality and performance. As soon as she leaves her recent injuries and health issues behind, we’ll see her reaching her maximum potential.”

The quartet will ride alongside team leaders Emma Norsgaard and Annemiek van Vleuten in 2022 as the Movistar squad looks to keep the momentum from its standout 2021 season.